A supercomputer has delivered its verdict on Ghana's chances of lifting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the tournament fast approaching

The Black Stars head into the competition on a six-match winless run and face a daunting Group L assignment against England, Croatia and Panama

Before the global showpiece begins, Carlos Queiroz's side is expected to play one final warm-up fixture as they fine-tune preparations

Ghana's hopes of making history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been given a reality check after Opta's latest supercomputer simulation assessed the Black Stars' prospects ahead of the tournament in North America.

Carlos Queiroz's side will head into the competition as outsiders despite sealing qualification in impressive fashion – losing just once in 10 games.

The four-time African champions have endured a difficult spell since booking their place at the Mundial, going six matches without a victory and raising fresh concerns over their readiness for football's biggest stage.

Opta's supercomputer predicts Ghana’s chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos by UCG and Huw Fairclough.

Source: Getty Images

The challenge facing Ghana is further complicated by a demanding Group L assignment against England, Croatia and Panama.

While the Black Stars remain one of Africa's most recognisable football nations, the data suggests they face a steep climb if they are to mount a serious title challenge.

2026 World Cup: Supercomputer predicts Ghana's chances

Opta's model, which factors in squad strength, recent form, quality of opposition and possible knockout-stage pathways, has ranked all 48 participating nations ahead of the tournament.

According to the simulation, Ghana has a 7.07% chance of finishing top of Group L.

However, the numbers are more encouraging when it comes to progression, with the Black Stars given a 49.51% probability of reaching the Round of 32.

From there, the percentages begin to decline sharply.

The model gives Ghana an 18.12% chance of advancing to the Round of 16, a 6.55% possibility of reaching the quarter-finals, and a 2.40% likelihood of making the semi-finals.

Should they navigate those hurdles, Queiroz's men have been handed a 0.66% chance of reaching the final on July 19.

Ultimately, the supercomputer estimates Ghana's chances of lifting the trophy at just 0.20%.

Spain are the favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite winning just three of their last 11 matches at the global showpiece. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

2026 World Cup: Who are the favourites?

While Ghana faces long odds, several traditional powerhouses are expected to challenge for football's most coveted prize.

Opta ranks Spain as the leading contender with a 16.45% chance of winning the tournament.

France follows on 12.78%, while England, one of Ghana's group-stage opponents, sits third with an 11.35% probability.

Defending champions Argentina have been assigned a 10.36% chance of retaining their crown.

Portugal, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, have been given 6.94%, while record five-time winners Brazil stand at 6.70%.

Although the projections do not place Ghana among the frontrunners, World Cup history has repeatedly shown that statistics rarely tell the entire story.

Every edition produces surprise packages, giant-killings and unforgettable moments that defy predictions.

For the Black Stars, the first objective remains clear: negotiate a challenging group and build momentum from there.

With one final warm-up fixture still expected before their opening match against Panama, Queiroz and his technical team will be hoping to fine-tune their plans before the real battle begins, per Daily Sports.

Mathematician predicts 2026 World Cup winner

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a mathematician who correctly predicted the last three World Cup winners has revealed his forecast for the 2026 tournament.

His prediction includes a surprise finalist and suggests England's campaign will end at the semi-final stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh