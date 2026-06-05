Chleo-Patra A. Azantilow, a young Ghanaian lady, took to social media to celebrate her completion of the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

The young lady shared some images showing her excitement and added a caption praising God for seeing her through her legal education.

Chleo-Patra A. Azantilow, a law student at the Ghana School of Law, expresses joy after she completed the institution. Photo credit: Chleo-Patra A. Azantilow

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, she paraphrased the third verse of a popular hymn: 'Lift every voice and sing' to show the role God had played in her educational journey.

"God of my weary years. God of my silent tears. Thou who has brought me thus far on the way. Thou who has by thy might led me into the light."

"Siz long, crazy good years, and today, to crown it all," Chleo-Patra A. Azantilow added.

The young lady shared photos of her last day, including some group pictures she took with some of her colleagues.

Chleo-Patra A. Azantilow comes from Sandema Abiliyeri, in the Upper East Region.

The soon-to-be lawyer attended St Louis Senior High School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, for her secondary education.

She continued to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for her tertiary education.

After completing KNUST in 2024, she gained admission to the Ghana School of Law in the same year.

In 2026, Chleo-Patra A. Azantilow completed her studies and now awaits when she will be called to join the Ghana Bar, much later in the year, with her other colleagues.

Read the Facebook post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh