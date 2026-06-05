Regina Daniels has surprised her father with a luxury SUV and cash for his birthday celebration

An emotional video call connected Regina with her family as they honoured her father's special day

Reactions have flooded social media, celebrating the family's unity and heartfelt moments during the event

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Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has surprised her father with a brand-new SUV and a bundle of cash as part of celebrations marking his birthday.

A video shared on social media captured the lavish moment as family members and guests gathered to celebrate the occasion. The SUV, decorated with a large red ribbon, was unveiled during the birthday event, drawing excitement from attendees.

Regina Daniels Gifts Father SUV and Cash as Family Celebrates His Birthday

Source: Instagram

In the video, Regina's mother, Rita Daniels, joined the actress's father in presenting the vehicle. The actress also included a bundle of cash in the box containing the car key, prompting cheers from guests as her father revealed the gift.

Although Regina was not physically present at the celebration, she participated through a video call arranged by her mother. During the call, the actress wished her father a happy birthday and sang for him as the family marked the special occasion.

The footage also showed Regina's parents sharing warm moments, including several hugs that attracted admiration from guests at the event.

Sharing the video on social media, Regina Daniels expressed her love and appreciation for her father, wishing him a long life and praying for God's protection over him.

The actress also thanked her mother for helping to make the celebration memorable and for adding joy to her father's special day.

The birthday celebration comes amid reports that Regina Daniels has recently reconciled with her father, while her mother has also reportedly renewed ties with her elder brother following previous family tensions.

Watch Regina Daniels' Instagram video below:

Reactions to Regina Daniel's car gift to dad

vivyan.gabriel

"You made Daddy extremely happy that he cried and had to keep the glasses on through it all, you’re the best, Gee, the absolute best."

themelano said:

"Love the way! The family united👏👏👏. Family over everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

princessoluwakemitaylor said:

"🔥👏👏👏👏😍❤️ Thank you u God 🎉 Congratulations 🎊 and Happy Birthday to your Dad 🙌❤️ ❤️."

jasmine_rajinder

"Awwww, happy blessed birthday, Sir 🥰 May God continue to bless you, my beloved aunt.🙏"

childofgracelove said:

"@regina.daniels Dalunu. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happiest birthday to your dad. I'm happy to see this day. God bless you. Your children will take care of you, too."

Regina Daniels details painful separation from 2 sons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had disclosed she had not seen her sons in over a year amid her estranged marriage with Ned Nwoko.

Emotionally reflecting, Daniels expressed a strong desire for a daughter to deepen her understanding of motherhood.

Daniels discussed the unique challenges of raising daughters versus sons in a heartfelt TikTok interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh