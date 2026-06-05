Prophet Telvin Sowah has issued a worrying prediction about Inaki Williams as Ghana steps up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The prophecy comes amid growing scrutiny of the Athletic Club forward's output for the Black Stars

Despite his struggles in front of goal, Williams remains a key figure in Ghana's plans for the global showpiece

Inaki Williams's stint with the Black Stars appears increasingly uncertain, according to renowned Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah.

The founder of Prophetic Life Embassy, known for his outspoken predictions across various fields, believes Williams made a critical mistake by choosing to represent Ghana instead of Spain.

Inaki Williams’ Ghana Career Under Threat Ahead of World Cup? Prophet Telvin Sowah Explains. Photo by Manan Vatsyayana.

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Prophet Telvin's worrying prediction about Inaki

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Prophet Telvin shared his insights, asserting that the 31-year-old's decision might have sealed his sporting fate.

He explained that Williams’s spiritual alignment is not suited for Ghana’s national team.

“Inaki [his] spirit has no capacity to hold the Ghana jersey; he is not conditioned in that realm,” Sowah said. “Even if he makes it to the World Cup, he can't do much. I told you he will fail continuously at every major competition. He is not going to do anything.”

The prophet contrasted Williams's struggles with that of Antoine Semenyo, whom he claims followed spiritual guidance, allowing him to succeed at both club and international levels.

The popular cleric emphasises that Williams’s family should have sought proper spiritual consultation before his switch of allegiance.

Inaki Williams’ Ghana Career Under Threat Ahead of World Cup? Prophet Telvin Sowah Explains

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“He doesn't have the capacity,” Sowah said.

“Even if we stretch him for 2000 years in Ghana [he won't excel], he should have played for Spain. His destiny would have been better. He ruined his destiny by making that mistake.”

Prophet Telvin went further, suggesting that Williams’s decision affected his potential career trajectory.

“His family had to consult; it’s not always about pledging allegiance to the Black Stars,” he explained.

“Once you enter that realm, there’s a lot of contention. He should have stayed in Spain. He would have been one of the biggest strikers in the world by now, competing with players like Erling Haaland.”

The prophet even claimed that, had Williams remained loyal to Spain, he could have played for Real Madrid.

“He had the chance to play for Madrid, like they would have, putting all the strikers aside for him,” Sowah asserted.

Watch Prophet Telvin's prediction, as shared on X:

Inaki's performance for the Black Stars

As the 2026 World Cup approaches and Williams is included in coach Carlos Queiroz’s squad, questions about his form and mental readiness persist.

The answer might depend not just on his skills but also on spiritual and mental readiness, according to the man of God's bold predictions.

Inaki Williams’ Ghana Career Under Threat Ahead of World Cup? Prophet Telvin Sowah Explains

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Statistics support Prophet Telvin's concerns: Inaki has scored only two goals in 26 appearances for Ghana since debuting in September 2022, with his last goal coming during World Cup qualifiers against Chad, per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Williams and his teammates have safely arrived in the United States to intensify preparations for the tournament.

Reports indicate they may face a final warm-up match against Honduras, Nicaragua, or Jamaica before their opening game against Panama on June 17.

Only time will tell if the Athletic Bilbao star can defy the odds and silence the sceptics.

Prophet Testimony issues worrying Black Stars prediction

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony had issued a worrying Black Stars prediction, which has caused widespread outrage on social media.

Ghanaians have responded with mixed reactions to the controversial prediction.

Source: YEN.com.gh