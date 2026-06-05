Sarah Adwoa Safo said Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka made his burial wish known before his passing

The former Dome-Kwabenya representative also explained the state involvement that the family expected

Adwoa Safo added that the family would honour their father’s wish while giving him a befitting farewell

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Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has disclosed that the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka would not permit a state burial for the renowned inventor and founder of the Kantanka Group.

Former MP Adwoa Safo speaks on burial plans for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, with a state event not happening. Image credit: NSM News, Ai3D studios, Centre for African Studies

Source: UGC

Speaking to the media during activities in honour of her late father, Adwoa Safo explained that Apostle Kwadwo Safo personally made his wishes known.

When he was alive, he reportedly instructed his family not to pursue a state burial after his passing.

The former MP said that the family intends to respect that wish while working closely with President John Dramani Mahama and the government to arrange what she described as a state-assisted burial.

Adwoa Safo said:

"Our father made it clear to us while he was alive that he did not want a state burial. The state is aware of the arrangement. Our father made it clear that if he's dead, we shouldn't make his burial a state burial, but rather, there's something called state-assisted burial."

Family to honour Kantanka's final wish

The former Gender Minister noted that the family remains committed to carrying out the late industrialist's instructions and believes the government understands the immense contribution he made to Ghana's development.

She indicated that President Mahama had always appreciated the legacy of Apostle Kwadwo Safo and was expected to support the family throughout the burial process.

"So we all know John Mahama has our father at heart and knows the legacy he's left behind. With the arrangement and collaboration with him, we believe it will be a state-assisted burial."

Watch the TikTok video of Adwoa Safo's explanation of Safo Kantanka's burial plans below:

Her comments come amid public discussions about whether the late inventor would be granted full state burial honours following his passing.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's legacy continues

Apostle Kwadwo Safo, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group, is widely regarded as one of Ghana's most influential inventors and industrialists.

Over the decades, he became known for championing local manufacturing and innovation through the production of vehicles, machinery, and other technological inventions under the Kantanka brand.

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, religious groups, business executives, and ordinary Ghanaians who celebrated his impact on the country's industrial sector.

For the family, the priority remains ensuring that Apostle Kwadwo Safo's final wishes are respected while giving the celebrated inventor a befitting farewell that reflects the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.

Six of Apostle Safo Kantanka's seven children, with four named Adwoa Safo, attend a memorial for the late innovator. Image credit: Hon Adwoa Sarah Safo

Source: Facebook

Adwoa Safo introduced siblings without Akofena

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that former Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo had held a press conference on May 29, 2026, to announce funeral details for her late father.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's burial service was announced for July 30, 2026, at Gomoa Mpota, with a national farewell ceremony at Black Star Square to be held the following day.

Adwoa Safo introduced her siblings, with her brother Kwadwo Safo Jnr's absence sparking social media debate amid reports of a family power struggle after their father's death.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh