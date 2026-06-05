Several Ghanaians living in South Africa gathered at the country's High Commission in Pretoria ahead of their scheduled departure on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Before the date of arrival, Ghana's High Commission in South Africa has released the names of people being evacuated on each scheduled date.

Second Batch of Ghanaian leaving South Africa due to xenophobic attacks gather at the High Commission. Photo credit: @mfarighana/Facebook & @weloveghana042/X

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the Ghanaians returning home were seen arriving at the High Commission with their bags. Others came with no bags except for the clothes they were wearing.

There were people of all genders and ages at the High Commission. Some seemed excited to return home, considering the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The second batch of evacuees will return home on Saturday, June 6, 2026, while a third group will be home on Sunday, June 8, 2026.

300 Ghanaians return from South Africa

The first batch of 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa arrived at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at about 3 p.m. in a chartered Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The evacuees included 26 persons detained for visa violations in South Africa.

Most of them were seen waving the Ghana flag and singing patriotic songs, while others cried as they arrived in Ghana.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, led a government delegation to welcome the returnees.

Watch the X video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh