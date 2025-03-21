Russian central bank holds key rate at two-decade high
Prices have been rising quickly across the Russian economy for months, pushed up by massive government spending on the Ukraine conflict and deep labour shortages.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Annual inflation shot above 10 percent last month for the first time in two years, with price increases forecast to average between seven to eight percent this year.
"Current inflationary pressures have eased but remain high," the central bank said in a statement announcing the decision to leave rates unchanged.
It added that achieving its inflation target of four percent would "require a prolonged period of maintaining tight monetary conditions in the economy".
Policymakers raised the key rate to 21 percent in October, despite complaints from businesses and banks that high borrowing costs were hurting economic growth.
In January, Moscow-based economic research group CMASF warned that Russia was facing a "large-scale spike in corporate bankruptcies" amid high interest rates.
Russia is spending almost nine percent of its GDP on defence and security, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and military spending is set to jump by almost 30 percent again in 2025.
That spending has bloated the Russian economy, partially offsetting the impact of Western sanctions.
But since so much spending is being directed by the state, which is less responsive to higher borrowing costs, analysts say interest rate rises may not be an effective tool to bring down inflation.
bur/bc
© Agence France-Presse
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.