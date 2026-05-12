Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, has sparked renewed debate on the use of tithes and church offerings in Ghana

His comments come at a time when discussions on church finances have been trending widely on social media, with many people expressing differing views on accountability

The conversation remains ongoing as religious leaders, congregants, and commentators continue to weigh in on the subject of fourth-dimensional

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Founder and head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, has reignited public debate on the use of tithes and church offerings in Ghana, following fresh comments that have stirred conversations across social media.

The issue of tithes and how they are managed within churches has recently become a trending topic online, with many religious leaders, believers, and critics sharing divergent views on the subject.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, speaks on church finances and tithes. Prophet Telvin Sowah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the matter, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah stated that he has a personal covenant with God that prevents him from directly using tithes and offerings collected in his church for personal purposes.

According to him, such funds are strictly reserved for church development and related spiritual and administrative needs.

He emphasised that in his ministry, tithes and offerings are not treated as personal income, but rather as resources meant to support the growth and operations of the church.

The prophet explained that his decision is based on what he described as a personal spiritual agreement with God, which guides how financial matters within his ministry are handled.

He insisted that this covenant shapes his approach to church finance and reinforces his belief in separating personal income from congregational contributions.

Business approach to personal finances

Prophet Telvin further noted that he does not depend on church funds for personal sustenance.

Social media continues to react to Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah’s comments on church offerings. Prophet Telvin Sowah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

He disclosed that he applies what he described as his prophetic gift, which he refers to as a “fourth-dimensional prophetic insight,” to guide his personal business decisions and generate income independently.

According to him, this approach allows him to maintain financial independence while ensuring that church funds remain dedicated to their intended purpose.

Debate on tithe usage continues

His comments have added fresh momentum to an already heated national conversation about the purpose, management, and transparency of tithe and offering funds within churches.

The debate, which has been widely discussed on social media in recent weeks, continues to draw varied interpretations from religious followers, critics, and members of the public.

While some users have praised his stance as a sign of integrity and accountability, others say the broader issue of financial transparency in religious institutions still needs deeper national discussion.

As conversations continue online, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah’s remarks have once again placed church finance and spiritual responsibility at the centre of public discourse in Ghana.

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Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm Ghana, claiming that the currency would appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh