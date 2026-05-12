SM blogger Webkid Afrika has been hit with serious charges after his arrest, reportedly caused by Stonebwoy

He was supposedly brought before an Accra High Court over what was believed to be a false publication

The new update about the SM blogger's arrest has sparked massive concerns on social media, with users reacting

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A new update has emerged concerning the recent arrest of an SM blogger known as Webkid Afrika.

SM blogger Webkid faces serious charges following his arrest over a false report against Stonebwoy. Image credit: Stonebwoy, Added Media

Source: Facebook

The latter was believed to have been apprehended by the Ghana Police Service on May 7, 2026, after the dancehall artist Stonebwoy reportedly filed a complaint against him over false publication.

According to a report by the social media blogger WithAlvin, Webkid Afrika was brought before an Accra High Court with the offence being false news and offensive content targeting Stonebwoy.

A document from the court is believed to have indicated that the SM blogger was allegedly contracted by the Ghanaian artist's former social media manager to post derogatory captions and misleading information about the artist's family on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the supposed court proceedings, Webkid Afrika was faced with two criminal counts: publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of peace.

According to reports, investigations have remained ongoing to identify and arrest other accomplices linked to the case.

The news of the SM blogger's arrest has caught the attention of observers, as they shared their opinions.

The X post sharing the details of the SM blogger's arrest is below:

Reactions to SM blogger's arrest and charges

YEN.com.gh has compiled social media comments after Webkid Afrika appeared before the Accra High Court.

Bernard Akudugu wrote:

“Shatta should arrest any Stonebwoy fan destroying his reputation so that we can bring purity to the system. The mf deserves everything happening to him.”

Freeman wrote:

“First of all, when he was doing it, none of you advised him. Secondly, no one said music banter is not part of the game, but insulting and saying false things about his wife and kids is a big no.”

Kweku Bedu wrote:

“Why is the conversation all around the arrest and not what the guy said or did?”

Bobby Short wrote:

“Stonebwoy is an intelligent man, some of the time you have to set an example for the young ones coming. We all have free speech to argue, but not to disrespect people like that. We all have our favourites, but that doesn't guarantee you will be disrespectful. I'm a Stonebwoy fan, but I will never stand somewhere and disrespect Shatta just because I'm a Bhim fan. Shatta is a big bird that feeds millions on the street, same happens to Stonebwoy, hence we can choose our favourite over the other, but not to be disrespectful.”

King wrote:

“I think the law must be tested. I think after this issue, Webkid must sue either the police or Stonebwoy for his unlawful treatment and arrest.”

Stonebwoy breaks his silence after he hugged his industry rival Shatta Wale at the charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy speaks on hugging Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy broke his silence after he hugged his industry rival Shatta Wale at the charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

The artist claimed the scene inspired by Mahama does not mean he is cool with the SM leader, claiming his late mum would be disappointed if he suddenly smiled with him.

The statement from Stonebwoy triggered an intense stir on social media as SM fans and BIM nation soldiers reacted, sharing their opinion, with some blasting him.

Source: YEN.com.gh