The family of the late Daniel Asare has reportedly refused to retrieve his body from the morgue following his death in police custody in Anyinam near Akyem Mampong

A postmortem report from Kibi Government Hospital reportedly indicated intracranial bleeding, severe head injury, and bilateral fractures of the femur

Authorities are yet to officially respond to the petition, as investigations are expected to continue

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The family of the late Daniel Asare has reportedly refused to retrieve his body from the police mortuary as they raise serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death while in custody in Anyinam near Akyem Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The decision, according to the family, is intended to register their strong displeasure over what they describe as inconsistencies in the police account of events leading to the young man’s death.

The family of Daniel Asare continues to demand answers over his death while in police custody in Anyinam near Akyem Mampong. Photo credit: Amount,gh63/TikTok, Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Daniel Asare is believed to have died in police custody under unclear circumstances, an incident that has since triggered tension between his family and the police administration in the area.

The family insists that conflicting reports surrounding the incident have deepened their suspicion and raised questions about the true cause of death.

According to their account, the police initially reported that the deceased allegedly attempted to escape arrest by jumping out of a moving vehicle, during which he reportedly collided with a Ford Escape vehicle.

Disputed postmortem findings

However, the family has pointed to findings from a postmortem examination conducted at the Kibi Government Hospital, which reportedly indicated “intracranial bleeding", described as severe head injury, as well as bilateral fractures of the femur, suggesting injuries consistent with a road traffic accident.

The family argues that the medical findings do not align clearly with the police narrative, describing the discrepancies as worrying and a basis for their suspicion of possible foul play.

They believe the inconsistencies between the police report and the medical examination raise critical questions that must be properly investigated.

Family demands justice and clarity

As a result of these concerns, Daniel Asare's family has officially petitioned the IGP, calling for a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances that led to his death.

Authorities are yet to clarify conflicting accounts surrounding the death of Daniel Asare, which has triggered public concern. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The victim's family are demanding accountability and clarity, insisting that only a transparent process will help restore their confidence in the system.

The refusal to take custody of the body, they say, will continue until they are satisfied that the matter has been properly addressed.

Growing public concern

The case has begun generating attention within the local community and on social media, with many calling for calm while urging authorities to ensure a transparent investigation.

Human rights and community advocates have also weighed in, stressing the importance of accountability in cases involving deaths in police custody.

For now, the body of Daniel Asare remains at the mortuary as the family awaits further action from the Ghana Police Service and other relevant authorities.

The Inspector General of Police is yet to publicly respond to the petition, as investigations into the matter are expected to continue.

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Police rescue kidnapped victims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Nsawam Police Command had apprehended five people suspected to be kidnappers who abducted two men who were travelling from Accra in the Greater Accra Region to Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

On Saturday, January 10, 2025, the Police Command received intelligence that two men had been to an unknown location.

Source: YEN.com.gh