David Essendoh, NPP Organiser for Agona West, has been arrested by a joint team of National Security and police in a dramatic early-morning operation

The arrest follows a disputed message allegedly linked to a CID investigation into the publication of false news

The incident has left the constituency in shock, with authorities yet to clarify the organiser’s whereabouts or legal status

David Essendoh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Organiser for the Agona West Constituency, has reportedly been taken into custody.

Popularly known as "Sam Toys", he was allegedly apprehended at his home by a combined team of National Security personnel and police officers on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

David Essendoh, the Agona West NPP organiser reportedly arrested over the alleged publication of false news. Photo credit: David Essendoh/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The NPP's 2024 parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Christopher Arthur, confirmed the incident, noting that the constituency has been left in a state of shock.

According to Arthur, the arrest followed a period of uncertainty regarding a message Essendoh had previously received.

The communication, purportedly from a Detective Inspector Eric Gyan Aboagye of the CID Headquarters Special Investigations Unit, warned of legal action related to a specific incident.

Essendoh dismisses initial warnings as scams

A report sighted on GhanaWeb indicated that, before the security operation, a message was sent to Essendoh regarding an investigation into the dissemination of misinformation.

The message reportedly read:

“There is a case of publication of false news on 24/04/2026 in which you are involved. Kindly make yourself available. Failure to do so by 30/04/2026 will lead to the issuance of an arrest warrant.”

Christopher Arthur further explained that the party had initially treated the text with caution, fearing it was a fraudulent attempt by scammers to impersonate officials, a rising concern in the region.

The situation escalated when security operatives arrived at the organiser's residence.

Witnesses described the apprehension as a "Rambo-style" operation, involving three vehicles used by the joint security team.

While the specific details of the "false news" allegations remain unclear, the sudden nature of the arrest has caused significant unrest among local party supporters and leadership.

The Police and National Security have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the current location or legal status of the organiser.

NPP's Baba Amando granted bail

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando, had been granted bail.

He was initially held by an Accra Circuit Court following his arrest on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The court admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties and ordered him to report to the police every two weeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh