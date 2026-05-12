Queenstar Anaafi, known in the YOLO series as Emily, has resurfaced abroad after months of going off the internet

The actress was one of the most-loved actresses back in the days when the series was at its prime season

Queenstar Anaafi’s current look and glowing skin have caught the attention of social media, with many reacting

Emily of the YOLO series has made a rare appearance online, causing a massive stir with her current look.

Emil of YOLO fame resurfaces after relocating abroad, causing a massive stir online. Image credit: @kwinneyl

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, Queenstar Anaafi, who is believed to be out of the country, was seen with a nice braid as she flaunted her beauty.

Her smooth and glowing skin quickly caught the attention of her fans, who took to the comment section of the video to share a message.

Queenstar is an actress who has been off the movie industry scene in recent times and was absent in the latest season of the YOLO TV series with her colleagues Aaron Adatsi, John Peasah, and Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi, who were also part of the show’s original cast.

She has been featured in other movies, which include the celebrated actress and movie director Nadia Buari’s ‘Forever in a Night’ movie, which featured musician Stonebwoy, Samera Buari, Paulina Oduro, Fred Sarpong, and Godwin Namboh.

Aside from acting, Queenstar Anaafi also worked as a Sales and Marketing manager at Syycol Limited, an Accra-based company that imports and distributes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the Republic of Ghana and across West Africa.

The Instagram video of Queenstar Anaafi is below:

Reactions after Queenstar Anaafi resurfaced

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Queen Anaafi of YOLO Fame made a rare appearance.

Frankline wrote:

“Wow, she is looking very beautiful.”

Ruth Emefa wrote:

“You have been missed. When are you coming back to acting?”

Lordina wrote:

“You are glowing oo, see skin.”

YOLO Drogba relies on spine support

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the hit TV series YOLO, has shared another emotional update on his health condition, giving fans a closer look at what he goes through daily.

In a video posted on TikTok, the actor showed how he wears a spine support device, which he said helps him sit up most days and move slowly.

Drogba explained how the support helps him manage movement, especially on days when his body feels weak.

He gave more insight into the situation, as he explained that many people do not know what he deals with behind the scenes.

“This is personal. People don’t know I rely on my Spine MoTech to sit up most days and to move slowly,” he wrote.

The TikTok video of Drogba describing his health condition is below:

Queenstar Anaafi and Kimberly beam with excitement as they showcase their close bond off-screen. Image credit: @kwinneyl

Source: Instagram

Queenstar Anaafi reunites with YOLO co-star Kimberly

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Queenstar Anafi was spotted in a video hanging out with her co-star, Kimberly Achiaa Sarpong.

The two YOLO series actresses beamed with excitement as they showcased their close bond off-screen.

The video of Queenstar Anaafi and Kimberly Sarpong hanging out garnered reactions on social media

Source: YEN.com.gh