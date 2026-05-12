The Ashanti South Police Command has confirmed it will prosecute four suspects arrested for illegal mining in the Krobo Forest Reserve

The suspects were arrested during a joint anti-galamsey operation, with excavators and equipment seized near the Oda River

Authorities disclosed that the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to protect the environment and curb illegal mining activities

The Ashanti South Police Command has reiterated its resolve to prosecute four individuals arrested for engaging in illegal mining activities,also known as galamsey, in the Krobo Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region.

This is despite reported efforts by the Jacobu-Odotobri NDC Chairman in the Amansie Central District to have them released.

Police reject an NDC chairman’s alleged attempt to free detained illegal miners. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to report by Citi News, the suspects were picked up on Monday, May 11, 2026, during a joint anti-galamsey operation carried out by the police in collaboration with Logeist Group Company Limited in the protected forest area.

Illegal mining activities detected near river odan

Authorities say the suspects were found actively mining within the reserve, operating dangerously close to the Oda River, a situation officials warn poses a significant threat to the environment and nearby water bodies.

During the operation, security personnel seized two excavators used in the illegal activity, while several other pieces of equipment discovered at the site were destroyed.

Security officials also disclosed that attempts were made to interfere with the operation. In a statement, they said:

“We found four excavators actively engaged in illegal mining within the forest reserve and operating very close to the Oda River. The Jacobu-Odotobri NDC Chairman later arrived in the vehicle of one of the illegal miners and claimed he had permitted them to enter the forest,” officials stated.

The police further alleged that the chairman appealed for the suspects’ release, insisting they were his associates.

Command insists on prosecution of suspects

Despite the alleged intervention, the Ashanti South Police Command has maintained that due process will be followed and the suspects will be prosecuted.

Authorities adds tht the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal mining and protect forest reserves and water bodies from further degradation.

The Operations Manager of Logeist Group Company Limited, Seth Kofi Adjei, speaking after the exercise, reaffirmed the company’s continued support for initiatives aimed at tackling illegal mining and safeguarding Ghana’s natural resources.

NPP organiser reportedly arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that David Essendoh, NPP Organiser for Agona West, had been arrested by a joint team of National Security and police in a dramatic early-morning operation.

The arrest follows a disputed message allegedly linked to a CID investigation into the publication of false news.

The incident had left the constituency in shock, with authorities yet to clarify the organiser’s whereabouts or legal status.

Source: YEN.com.gh