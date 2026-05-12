Augustine Amoakohene, the CEO of Jasmine Rice, has donated a total of GH¢50,000 to Nyarko, the 70-year-old man who went viral during a demolition exercise

The donation is intended to help the elderly man and his family acquire a new home following the destruction of their previous place of abode

The presentation was made via a cheque by a delegation led by veteran Ghanaian actor Wayoosi on behalf of the CEO

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The tears of Nyarko, whose emotional breakdown during the Sakumono Ramsar Site demolition moved the nation, have turned into a testament of communal kindness.

The elderly man in the viral demolition video receives another donation of GH¢50,000 from the CEO of Jasmine Rice. Image credit: Accrahype/Instagram

Source: UGC

Augustine Amoakohene, the CEO of Jasmine Rice, is the latest benefactor to step forward, offering a life-changing financial gift to the displaced 70-year-old.

In a heartwarming gesture, a cheque for GH¢50,000 was presented to Nyarko to assist him in securing a permanent home for himself and his two children.

The presentation was facilitated by a team that included veteran actor Wayoosi, who acted as a representative for the Jasmine Rice CEO. This massive donation comes after a viral video showed Nyarko wailing and hurling curses at security personnel as the structure he lived in as a caretaker was pulled down on May 7, 2026.

The Jasmine Rice donation follows other major interventions for Nyarko:

A Charismatic church provided immediate temporary shelter for the family after they were left stranded for at least two years.

The demolition exercise was part of a government-backed operation by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to clear illegal structures from waterways and protected wetlands to mitigate flooding in the capital.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Jasmine Rice CEO earns admiration for donation

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the CEO's generous donation below:

ayamamaryam wrote:

"Aww, waoo the ways of God 🙏🙏🙏."

Elizabethasuama commented:

"May the good lord bless him every day 🙏."

mo.joe.5201254 shared:

"There is a way that God changes everyone... That is how God will remember whoever is reading this🙌🙌."

jackson__jacky_ suggested:

"Well, for me, make him take the money job moom, because imagine the room is rented for him and within a few years his time is due, who will do the renewal?"

walleybadman added:

"God bless you, sir."

Elderly man wails over home demolition

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an elderly resident was left in a state of visible despair after the demolition of his home at the Sakumono Ramsar Site.

A viral Instagram video showed the moment the man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, broke down as heavy machinery pulled down the structure.

Source: YEN.com.gh