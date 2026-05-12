A Ghanaian man who returned home following a xenophobia-related incident in South Africa has finally met Ibrahim Mahama.

Photos from the meeting with the business mogul showed Emmanuel Asamoah all smiles as he met the businessman in Accra

Netizens who reacted to the development have showered praise on Ibrahim Mahama for his benevolence

Emmanuel Asamoah was all smiles as he paid a visit to Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama at his office on Tuesday, May 12.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GHOne TV showed him in high spirits as he, together with the Ghana Ambassador to South Africa, H.E. Benjamin Quashie met the business mogul.

Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, the Ghanaian returnee caught in South Africa xenophobic unrest, met Ibrahim Mahama Photo credit: GH One TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Emmanuel Asamoah was then seen having a conversation with Ibrahim Mahama, after which the presentation was made to him.

The journey of Emmanuel Asamoah

Emmanuel Asamoah, a Ghanaian national, went viral after a video showed him being questioned by an anti-migrant group in South Africa.

He subsequently returned to Ghana on May 5, 2026, over concerns about his safety.

At the time of writing this report, the Facebook post confirming Ibrahim Mahama’s meeting with Emmanuel Asamoah had gained a lot of traction.

Ibrahim Mahama offers job to Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, the Ghanaian returnee caught in South Africa xenophobic unrest. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post is below:

Government committed to safety of nationals abroad

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has meanwhile reassured Ghanaians living abroad of the government’s commitment to their safety and welfare, emphasising that no citizen in distress would be abandoned.

He made the disclosure while announcing the arrival of Asamoah back home.

In a Facebook post, the Minister expressed joy and commended diplomatic efforts that supported the process of Asamoah's return home.

Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that arrangements were being made to ensure the safe return of other Ghanaians in dire situations abroad.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama’s support for Asamoah

Social media users who came across the post shared praise for Ibrahim Mahama for assisting Emmanuel Asamoah.

Munt Ibn Mamluké stated:

“Someone should do the ‘few moments later’ video for us to appreciate this blessing.”

Dawuni Adam wrote:

“This man called Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, we need to celebrate him to the whole world. God has gifted us a man who is down-to-earth, philanthropic, selfless, unbiased, and God-fearing. I always pray that God grants him 150 years of good health.”

Nhyiraba Kojo Asare GH opined:

“I will one day meet this man, Ibrahim Mahama.”

Dennis Brown added:

“Don’t let Ghana girls hunt you oooh.”

Boateng Rudolf indicated:

“This man’s life has changed. I am also in South Africa, Witbank. When am I going to meet my blesser?”

Rex Mascot stated:

“God meant it for good.”

Citizen GH added:

“Bro Emmanuel, my little advice is don’t disappoint the man. Let him feel good for helping you, bro.”

Lord Leonard said:

“It’s highly possible to make it here in Ghana, though our leaders keep failing us.”.

Ramaphosa reacts to attacks on Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, had condemned recent violent attacks on foreign nationals.

He warned that illegal immigration must be addressed strictly within the law and without resorting to violence.

President Ramaphosa disclosed that his administration is strengthening border security and increasing labour inspections.

Source: YEN.com.gh