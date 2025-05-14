Spain probes ticket fees for Bad Bunny concerts

Spanish consumers complained about fees charged when buying tickets for Bad Bunny concerts. Photo: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Spain's consumer affairs ministry said Wednesday it has opened a probe into the service fees charged during the sale of tickets for reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny's 2026 concerts in the country.

The investigation focuses on "potential irregularities in the sale of tickets for concerts in Spain by a well-known international artist", the ministry said in a statement.

A source close to the matter confirmed to AFP that the artist in question is Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, one of the biggest global music stars.

Originally scheduled to perform three shows in Spain -- two in Madrid and one in Barcelona -- Bad Bunny later added nine more dates across the two cities, selling a total of 600,000 tickets in less than 24 hours through ticketing platforms.

The ministry, which did not name the company under investigation, said it is looking into a major ticket sales and resale firm following consumer complaints about "possible illegal surcharges".

Consumer advocacy groups reported being charged undisclosed or poorly explained fees during checkout, with some citing a lack of transparency, prior notice, or adequate justification.

"If confirmed, these practices could constitute a violation of consumer protection laws," the ministry said, adding that it aims to determine whether the service fees comply with "legal requirements on clarity, justification, and proportionality".

As part of a world tour following the release of his sixth album, "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" -- which pays homage to Puerto Rico's rich rhythms like plena and sala -- Bad Bunny is set to perform two concerts in Barcelona and 10 in Madrid in May and June 2026.

