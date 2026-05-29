Outspoken Ghanaian digital content creator Taadi Bayinba has landed in deep trouble after being publicly cornered and aggressively confronted by a group of angry local bloggers

The physical showdown erupted after Bayinba dropped a viral video heavily criticising the media for transforming the late actress Beverly Afaglo’s family residence into an invasive, 24-hour reality show set

In a raw, unapologetic stance during the heated ambush, the content creator fiercely stood by his words, repeating what he said in his old video

Outspoken Ghanaian content creator Taadi Bayinba has landed in trouble after being publicly confronted by angry local bloggers at an event.

Taadi Bayinba lands in trouble as some Ghanaian bloggers confront him over his viral criticism of their coverage of Beverly Afaglo’s death. Image credit: Taadi Bayinba/Facebook

Source: UGC

The heated showdown erupted after Bayinba dropped a viral video heavily criticising the media for invading the privacy of the late actress Beverly Afaglo’s grieving family.

According to Bayinba, bloggers have constantly camped at the family home since the actress passed away, refusing to give relatives breathing space.

He accused the media of hypocrisy, claiming many were completely absent when the late actress needed support to promote her Traffic Shawarma business while alive, but became heavily involved after her death.

Furious bloggers took offence, surrounding Bayinba to demand a retraction. Instead of backing down, the content creator stood firmly by his remarks, insisting their invasive coverage was "not cool."

The Instagram post below contains the video in which Taadi Bayinba criticised some Ghanaian bloggers over their coverage of Beverly Afaglo’s grieving family.

The Instagram video below shows the moment a Ghnaian blogger confronted Taadi Bayinba in public.

Praye Tetia visit Choirmaster after Beverly's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Celebrated musician Praye Tietia and his wife, prominent media personality Selly Galley, have paid a deeply emotional condolence visit to the Choirmaster.

Arriving at the family residence following the sudden passing of Beverly Afaglo Baah, Praye was overcome with emotion, struggling to speak on camera.

The musician issued a passionate plea to fans and the media, demanding privacy for Choirmaster and his family as they navigate their personal tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh