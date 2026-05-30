Raheem Sterling was arrested after a Lamborghini crash on the M3 and has since been released on bail while investigations continue

Police confirmed the incident involved no other vehicles and no injuries were reported following the motorway collision

The arrest comes during a difficult period in Sterling’s career after challenging spells at Chelsea, Arsenal and Feyenoord

Former England international Raheem Sterling has been arrested following an incident on the M3 motorway.

The 31-year-old is alleged to have crashed his Lamborghini on Thursday morning before being stopped by police at around 9am.

Raheem Sterling has been arrested after allegedly crashed his Lamborghini on the M3

Source: Getty Images

Sterling was later released on bail after reportedly colliding with motorway barriers.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said via Metro Sports:

“Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange.

“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

“The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C substance and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue.”

The incident marks another difficult chapter in a career that has struggled to regain momentum since Sterling left Manchester City nearly four years ago.

After becoming one of the key figures in City’s success under Pep Guardiola, Sterling endured a turbulent spell at Chelsea during a period of instability at Stamford Bridge.

A loan move to Arsenal last season was expected to revive his fortunes, particularly under Mikel Arteta, who had worked closely with him during his most successful years at Manchester City.

However, the move failed to deliver the desired results.

Sterling started only five Premier League matches for Arsenal, scored just once in all competitions and was unable to establish himself in a forward line heavily affected by injuries.

After returning to Chelsea, then-manager Enzo Maresca reportedly made it clear that Sterling was not part of his plans, leaving the winger sidelined for six months.

His contract was eventually terminated in January despite having 18 months remaining on a deal reportedly worth £325,000 per week.

Sterling later joined Dutch side Feyenoord in February, but he is once again a free agent after making only eight appearances.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool star has faced significant personal and professional challenges over the last two years.

A source quoted by the publication said:

“The psychological strain that has been put on him is immeasurable. Isolated.”

The source added:

“The second he touches a ball, being told he’s a flop and he’s finished. Mocked. Heckled.

“He moved to the Netherlands to escape and rediscover his love for the game but the negativity followed. It’s been an extremely tough couple of years for him and this incident encompasses that.”

Source: YEN.com.gh