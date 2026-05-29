Fire Oja has dropped a prophecy for Ghana's star player, Mohammed Kudus, after his name was excluded from the Black Stars' call-up list for a friendly against Wales on June 2

In a recent video, the renowned man of God claimed Kudus will make it in the final list; however, his performance at the World Cup would trigger intense backlash from Ghanaians

Prophet Fire Oja's controversial message has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many football lovers, including the players' fans, sharing their diverse opinions

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Fire Oja has caused a stir online with a prophecy for the Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus.

Prophet Fire Oja drops a prophecy for Kudus after missing Black Stars' World Cup preparation call-up list. Image credit: Fire Oja, Kudus Mohammed

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, Prophet Fire Oja stated that he earlier shared a spiritual message about the footballer after he had a vision of him not making it to the World Cup.

However, he was in backlash and described him as a false prophet.

"Whoever sat down to imagine that Kudus would not be included in the preparation call-up list? When I said earlier that I saw him not part of the World Cup, but I was insulted."

According to the man of God, although Kudus' name is not in the preparation list, he would make it to the tournament, but he would face backlashes.

Fire Oja added that the situation around Kudus goes beyond football selection, hinting at future struggles in Black Stars due to what he claimed to be a spiritual manipulation.

"Unfortunately, that is not all. Kudus will come back. He will make it to the World Cup, but he will be insulted and treated badly during his matches. He will just wake up one day and quit Black Stars. People are working spiritually against him."

Despite the seriousness of his claims, he also expressed hope for the player’s recovery and participation in the major World Cup.

"I would be happy if I hear that he has healed from his injury and he is prepared to partake in the tournament."

He also emphasised confidence in his prophetic calling, saying,

"Do not joke with my words because I look young."

Finally, Fire Oja addressed critics who often dismiss his statements until events unfold, demanding that those who insult him should share the message if his prophecy appears fulfilled.

"When I give a prophecy, people screen record me to insult, but they should share the same video if the prophecy comes to pass"

The video has since triggered reactions across social media, with many fans of Kudus sharing mixed comments.

The TikTok video of Prophet Fire Oja is below:

Fire Oja's Kudus prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Fire Oja released the prophecy about Kudus Mohammed.

Young Wise wrote:

"Let's remember Kudus in our prayers. He is our star player."

Araba Ghana wrote:

"Then help him, please."

Akwada Teye Jonathan wrote:

"The moment he took the captains hands band and the 10 jersey I started crying for him I knew he has ended his career, hmmm."

George wrote:

"Kudus might be going through a lot. The prophecies are not helping."

Telvin Sowah Adjei's Mohammed Kudus prophecy resurfaces after the Black Stars announce call-ups for the World Cup pre-friendly against Wales. Image credit: Mohammed Kudus, Telvin Sowah

Source: Facebook

Telvin Sowah Kudus' prophecy appears failed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about Mohammed Kudus resurfaced after the release of Black Stars' call-up list for a friendly against Wales on June 2

The man of God had prophesied that the footballer would make it to the World Cup; however, his name was not included in the squad to face the Dragons

Many football lovers believe Prophet Telvin Sowah's earlier prediction about Kudus may have failed, and flooded social media to share mixed reactions

Source: YEN.com.gh