Ghanaian journalist Victoria Lebene has caused a stir after she broke her silence on Ghana's recent flooding crisis

In a trending video, the presenter, who doubles as an actress, blasted Ghanaians, claiming God is angry with us

His controversial remarks have triggered massive reactions on social media, with users sharing mixed comments

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Ghanaian actress and journalist, Victoria Lebene, has attributed Ghana's recent flooding issues to spirituality, sparking debate online.

Victoria Lebene angrily speaks on recent disturbing flooding issues in Ghana, saying God is angry with us. Image credit: Victoria Lebene

Source: Facebook

In a video circulating on social media, the actress expressed disappointment in the way many Ghanaians handle sanitation and national development.

According to her, the continuous flooding disasters are a sign that citizens must begin to take responsibility for their actions, claiming God is angry with the nation.

“God is angry with us. Ghanaians, God is angry with us,” she said emotionally while addressing the issue.

Victoria Lebene explained that many people complain about the state of the country, yet contribute to the very problems affecting society.

“People throw filth and rubbish into gutters, and when it rains heavily, everything gets blocked and flooded,” she stated.

The actress questioned why some citizens abandon Ghana to seek permanent residence abroad after failing to properly take care of their own country.

“He has chosen us and built a country for us so that we can dwell in it and take good care of it,” she added.

Victoria Lebene calls on all Ghanaians in the diaspora to return to Ghana and fix the country. Image credit: Victoria Lebene

Source: Facebook

According to her, while travelling abroad for business, holidays, or education is understandable, Ghanaians should focus more on fixing problems at home instead of always looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

“We can travel for business, pleasure, or vacation, but let us stay in Ghana. Let us sit down in Ghana and solve our own issues,” she stressed.

She further called Ghanaian's in the Diaspora to come back home and fix the country

Victoria Lebene also called on citizens, especially the youth, to support President John Dramani Mahama in his efforts to improve the country.

Her passionate remarks have since generated mixed reactions online, with many agreeing with her concerns about sanitation and flooding, while others debated her views on her spiritual claims.

The Instagram video of Victoria Lebene is below:

Reactions to Victoria Lebene's flood remark

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Victoria Lebene addressed the flood crisis in Ghana.

Samisty wrote:

"But is rainy season or?"

Joe wrote:

"Ghana is better only if discipline is aligned with whipping people with canes. The military way because chaleee."

Gaisie wrote:

"Deep Revelation 👏👏👏👏👏."

Cee4real wrote:

"This isn’t about God, but about selfish politicians. It actually rains more in the diaspora than in Ghana, yet there are no major flooding issues that take lives—have you ever asked why? When there are no proper laws and policies to govern a country, this is the kind of outcome you see. It has nothing to do with God. These politicians, from the top leaders to the lowest levels, travel around the world and see how systems work elsewhere and what can be learned from them. My final question is: what exactly are elected MPs doing? The only minister who seems to be making meaningful progress is the foreign minister—what about the rest?"

Abena wrote:

"Hmmmm🙌🙌."

An X video of a flooding situation in Ghana:

GMet lists areas to face heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had forecasted thunderstorms on May 18, following the recent weekend rains.

Southern Ghana was expected to experience mist, slight rain, and intermittent sunny spells in the course of the day.

The northern regions are forecasted to remain sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh