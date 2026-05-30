Patches of mist and fog are expected across coastal, forest and mountainous areas early Saturday morning, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency

Sunny conditions will follow across much of the country before weather patterns shift later in the day

Thunderstorms with rain are likely to hit inland coastal, middle and transition sectors during the afternoon and evening hours

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its latest weather update, indicating that parts of the country will experience patches of mist or fog early morning today, May 30, 2026.

According to the Agency, the conditions are expected to affect sections of the coastal, forest and mountainous regions during the early hours of Saturday.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of evening thunderstorms for today, May 30, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These conditions may reduce visibility in some areas before gradually clearing as the day progresses.

GMet further noted that, following the early morning fog, most parts of the country will enjoy periods of sunshine stretching into the afternoon.

However, the Agency has cautioned that the weather may become unstable later in the day.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected to develop over parts of the inland coastal areas.

These conditions are likely to extend into the middle and transition sectors during the afternoon and evening hours.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly during the evening period when storm activity is anticipated to intensify.

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Hundreds stranded as Weija Dam opened

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that hundreds of suburban homes across the Weija-Gbawe municipality had been completely submerged under heavy torrents following an emergency, controlled spillage of the Weija Dam.

GWCL authorised the opening of all major spill gates after the dam’s reservoir water levels aggressively scaled past the 48-foot critical safety threshold, threatening a catastrophic structural breach.

The massive, high-velocity discharge has left several residents completely displaced, cut off primary transit corridors, triggering a full-scale humanitarian response across the Ga South enclave.

Source: YEN.com.gh