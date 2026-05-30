The Parliament of Ghana has passed the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, introducing strict penalties

The legislation imposes prison terms ranging from six months to ten years for various offences, including public displays of LGBTQ affection

Human rights groups have strongly condemned the Bill, warning that it could deepen discrimination and endanger vulnerable individuals

On Friday, May 29, 2026, the Parliament of Ghana has passed the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, establishing stringent penalties for both the country’s LGBTQ+ community and individuals or entities that advocate on their behalf.

The legislative document, which was introduced as a private member’s bill and strongly backed by a coalition of religious and traditional leaders, significantly expands the scope of criminal offences and penalties relating to sexual orientation and gender identity.

These are the crimes and jail terms in the new anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by Ghana’s Parliament. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the provisions of the newly approved legislation, individuals found guilty of engaging in LGBTQ acts face custodial sentences ranging from six months to three years.

Furthermore, the legal definitions have been broadened to criminalise the act of simply identifying as LGBTQ+.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the Bill makes it an offence to “hold out as” a sexual or gender minority, applying the same maximum three-year prison sentence to this status.

Entering into a LGBTQ+ marriage, attending a LGBTQ+ wedding ceremony, or undergoing gender reassignment surgery are similarly criminalised, each carrying identical terms of imprisonment.

Public displays of romantic affection between individuals of the LGBTQ+, or with someone who has transitioned or cross-dresses, will attract separate jail terms of six months to one year.

Strict penalties targeted at advocacy and promotion

The Bill places strong emphasis on suppressing support networks and public discussion. Individuals or organisations convicted of the “wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities” face custodial sentences of three to five years.

For broader categories involving the production, procurement, or distribution of materials deemed to promote such activities, prison terms range from six to ten years.

Educational settings are also affected, with a six-to-ten-year prison sentence stipulated for anyone who teaches children about LGBTQ+ activities or instructs them that there are more genders than the traditional male and female binary.

Furthermore, liability is extended to property owners and digital platform administrators.

Under the new provisions, individuals who own, manage, or occupy physical premises or digital spaces where prohibited groups organise may face up to six years in prison.

Outrage and warnings from human rights advocates

The passage of the Bill has triggered immediate condemnation from local and international human rights organisations, who argue that it institutionalises state-sponsored discrimination.

Activists are deeply concerned that the legal shift will worsen the safety of vulnerable individuals.

Alex Donkor, founder and director of LGBTQ+ Rights Ghana, expressed grave concern over the development, stating:

“The passing of this Bill will further marginalise and endanger LGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana.”

Members of the “Big 18”, an umbrella coalition of Ghanaian lawyers and activists, have petitioned the executive branch to block the legislation, arguing that it undermines fundamental personal liberties and dignity.

Takyiwaa Manuh, a prominent member of the coalition, strongly criticised the law, stating:

“You cannot criminalise a person’s identity, and that’s what the Bill is doing, and it’s absolutely wrong.”

Sponsors urge executive assent amid constitutional scrutiny

In contrast, proponents of the Bill have celebrated its passage through Parliament as a major victory for safeguarding local culture.

Lawmakers involved in drafting the Bill have repeatedly rejected foreign criticism, arguing that the state has a sovereign duty to protect traditional family structures.

Following the third reading and parliamentary approval, opposition MP Sam George, who served as the primary sponsor of the private member’s bill, called for executive endorsement to formalise the legislation.

“There is nothing that deals with LGBTQ better than this Bill that has been passed by Parliament. We expect the President to walk his talk and be a man of his word," he stated.

The Bill can only come into full legal effect once it receives presidential assent.

NPP MP denies homosexuality allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Rev John Ntim Fordjour, the NPP MP for Assin South, had denied allegations that he is homosexual.

He described the allegations as false and an attempt to tarnish his reputation due to his support for the divisive Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh