In an extraordinary joint statement released, the host nations of the upcoming FIFA World Cup announced aligned public health travel protocols

The emergency trilateral border coordination specifically restricts and monitors inbound individuals travelling from or transiting through African regions deemed at the greatest risk from the Ebola virus

The sweeping measures aim to shield North American population centres and tournament venues while maintaining border transit and commercial fluidity

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The host nations of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, have announced a synchronised alignment of public health travel measures.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are rolling out strict health measures ahead of the 2026 World Cup to prevent potential Ebola risks from African countries. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

Announced in a joint executive statement shared on May 29, 2026, by the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State on X, the trilateral border coordination targets inbound individuals arriving from or transiting through African regions deemed to be at the greatest risk from the Ebola virus.

The emergency coordination aims to strictly insulate North American population centres and sports arenas ahead of the tournament while preserving the commercial and transit fluidity of the multi-billion-dollar global event.

Under the aligned safety protocols, individual host nations have activated rigorous border measures.

By establishing this unified, tri-national biosecurity blanket, the North American coalition aims to protect citizens and the millions of expected visitors, fans, and athletes, ensuring the global soccer spectacle remains safe and secure.

The X post below contains the full joint statement from the governments of the US, Canada, and Mexico on their aligned efforts to protect the region from Ebola ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had released its predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after all 48 teams qualified.

The projections identified the leading favourites expected to challenge for football’s biggest prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh