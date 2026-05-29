Anthony Gordon is reportedly set to earn a massive salary as his Barcelona move nears completion

Barcelona beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Gordon in a deal worth around £69 million

Former Newcastle United teammate Matt Ritchie says Anthony Gordon always had the mentality and ambition to reach the very top of football

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Anthony Gordon is on the verge of completing a blockbuster move to Barcelona from Newcastle United, with the England international set to become one of the club’s top earners immediately after his arrival.

The winger had been strongly linked with Bayern Munich in recent months, but Barcelona moved quickly to secure the deal ahead of the German giants.

Anthony Gordon will reportedly earn more than most of the Barcelona squad after agreeing a blockbuster summer switch from Newcastle United. Image credit: Newcastle United

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish champions are reportedly paying around £69 million for Gordon, placing him among the most expensive English players in football history.

How much will Gordon earn at Barcelona?

According to Capology via Planet Football, the 25-year-old will pocket close to €346,000 per week at the Camp Nou, a massive increase from the salary he earned at Newcastle.

Only a handful of Barcelona stars are currently believed to earn more, including Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon’s rise has not surprised those who worked closely with him at Newcastle. Former teammate Matt Ritchie praised the forward’s mentality, discipline and ambition during an interview with the BBC.

Ritchie explained that Gordon has always been determined to reach the highest level and credited Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and his coaching staff for helping refine his game.

He also described the winger as confident, driven and perfectly suited for a club with Barcelona’s global stature.

Source: YEN.com.gh