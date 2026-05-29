DStv subscribers across Africa may soon experience major changes to pricing, content access and subscription packages

Canal+ has started expanding sports and entertainment content for lower-tier subscribers following its acquisition of MultiChoice Group

The company is reportedly focusing on affordability and customer retention as streaming services continue to challenge traditional pay TV

DStv subscribers across Africa could soon experience significant changes to the pay-TV platform as Canal+ accelerates efforts to reshape the company’s business model.

The French media giant, which completed its acquisition of MultiChoice Group in 2025, has already introduced several adjustments aimed at improving affordability and retaining subscribers amid growing competition from streaming platforms and online entertainment services.

Canal+ is reportedly expanding sports and entertainment benefits for lower-tier DStv subscribers. Photo credit: Franck Fife/Michele Cattani/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One of the most noticeable developments has been the expansion of content for customers on lower-priced DStv packages.

According to reports, subscribers on DStv Access in South Africa recently gained additional music and wrestling channels. Canal+ has also expanded access to sports coverage, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a major shift, all 104 World Cup matches are expected to be available across multiple subscription tiers, including Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

Previously, premium sports coverage was mostly reserved for higher-paying customers.

Industry observers believe the strategy is designed to keep budget-conscious households subscribed by offering more value at lower price points.

The move comes as traditional pay-TV services continue facing pressure from streaming platforms, fibre internet services and free online video content.

Reports also suggest Canal+ plans to simplify DStv’s subscription structure, which currently includes multiple bouquet options and add-on services across different African markets.

The company is now believed to be exploring a leaner system focused on app-based viewing, affordable devices and broader content access.

The changes have already sparked reactions among subscribers, many of whom are closely watching how the new strategy could affect pricing and content availability in the coming months.

Source: YEN.com.gh