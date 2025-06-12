California sues Trump for scrapping state's EV rules

A driver plugs in a Tesla electric vehicle to charge at a Tesla Supercharger location in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Source: AFP

California sued Donald Trump's administration Thursday over his move to scrap the state's tailpipe emission rules and its drive to phase out gas-powered cars.

"The President's divisive, partisan agenda is jeopardizing our lives, our economy and our environment," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

"It's reckless, it's illegal, and because of it, we'll be seeing the Trump administration in court again for the 26th time."

California, the nation's wealthiest state with around 40 million people, has long used a waiver in the Clean Air Act to set its own emissions standards as it tries to mitigate some of the worst air pollution in the country.

Under that authority, which Bonta said has not been contested by successive Republican and Democrat administrations, the state plans to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

The size of the automarket in the state -- and the fact that several other states follow its lead -- means automakers frequently use its standards nationwide.

That is a source of irritation for Republicans who claim it is unfair that a Democratic-controlled state gets an effective veto on US rules.

"Under the direction of the President, the Republican controlled US House of Representatives and the Senate illegally used the (Congressional Review Act) to target California's Clean Air Act waivers," said Bonta.

"That's why we're asking the court to declare the resolutions to be unlawful and require the administration to implement the Clean Air Act consistent with the waiver as lawfully granted.

"The bottom line is simple, the President doesn't have the legal authority to weaponize the CRA against California, and we won't let him use the CRA for his political gain."

The lawsuit, which Bonta said was filed in the Northern District of California, came within minutes of Donald Trump signing the legislation.

It also came as a row between Trump and California worsens, with the state's governor accusing the president of acting like a tyrant over his use of the military to control small-scale protests in Los Angeles.

