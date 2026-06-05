Eunice Akuyu Yohuno visited the victims of the devastating Tudu fire outbreak

The wife of the Inspector General of Police broke down in tears during her visit to the disaster scene

Digital news outlet Gossips24 TV published the footage on Facebook on June 4, 2026

A video of Eunice Akuyu Yohuno, the wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has surfaced online and generated widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Mrs Eunice Akuyu Yohuno, wife of the IGP, visits Tudu fire victims, weeping amidst tragedy. Image credit: ghanatalksradio/Instagram

Source: UGC

The footage captures her breaking down in tears while visiting the victims of the recent Tudu fire outbreak to share in their pain and loss.

The public appearance of Mrs Yohuno surprised many internet users, as she is not a widely known public figure.

The video posted by Gossips24 TV on Facebook led many citizens to enquire about the identity of the woman at the head of the police service.

IGP Yohuno's wife cries in public

During her tour of the fire disaster zone, the wife of the police boss became visibly overwhelmed by the scale of destruction. Property owners and local traders lost significant portions of their livelihoods to the inferno, prompting the emotional visit.

As she interacted with the affected community members, she wept openly to express her solidarity. While her actions highlighted a strong sense of personal empathy, the presence of digital cameras recording her raw grief quickly divided opinions on the internet.

The Facebook post below shows the moment IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno's wife cried in public.

Netizens react to IGP Yohuno's wife crying

The visual report quickly transformed into a major point of conversation among political commentators and everyday social media users. Some commenters defended her emotional reaction as an authentic display of human conscience, while others claimed the moment felt staged for public relations.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Political Mawuli said:

"I understand those tears, and that shows she has compassion for others. Looking at how she is comfortable while people are suffering can be very heartbreaking at times, and that’s exactly what broke her down unless you don’t have a conscience and understand the world !"

Kudeseh Max Jahlove said:

"How can someone be crying and they’ll be filming her 😂."

Stephanie Akua Gyamfuah Amoako said:

"My Godmother 🤣, we cry about everything. We simply express emotions with tears🤣."

Esa Coo said:

"Eiii madam, why anaa setting or?"

Nana Kwakyewa Chelsea said:

"NDC foɔ ne esuu😂😂😂😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh