New CEO of Jeep owner Stellantis starts with leadership shake-up
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Antonio Filosa began his tenure as chief executive of US-European auto giant Stellantis on Monday with a leadership shake-up, as he seeks to jump-start performance at the struggling maker of Jeep, Peugeot and Fiat vehicles.
The company veteran, an Italian who led Stellantis in North and South America, was named last month to succeed Portuguese CEO Carlos Tavares, who was sacked in December.
Filosa, who turns 52 this week, is at the top of a 13-person leadership team with six members from France, four from Italy and three from the United States.
"The team I'm announcing today draws on all that is best in Stellantis," Filosa said in a statement.
Filosa will retain oversight of the North American region, the region that accounts for most company profits whose struggles last year precipitated the fall of Tavares.
Doug Ostermann, an American who was chief financial officer, will oversee mergers and acquisitions while Monica Genovese replaces Maxime Picat as head of purchasing.
Picat, who was once seen as a potential successor of Tavares, has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Renault's departing chief executive Luca de Meo.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.