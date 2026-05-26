Top 5 Best Aboboyaa Brands and Their Prices in Ghana

Popular aboboyaa brands such as Bajaj, Apsonic, and TVS remained among the top choices for many Ghanaian riders and business owners in 2026

Buyers considered price, spare parts, fuel consumption, and load capacity before settling on a tricycle for commercial use

The price of a brand new aboboyaa in Ghana mostly ranged from about GH₵25,000 to over GH₵55,000, depending on the brand and model

Aboboyaa has become one of the most important transport machines for small businesses, traders, farmers, and delivery operators in Ghana.

A look at the top aboboyaa brands in Ghana and how much buyers may need to own one in 2026. Image credit: Freepik, Alibaba, Somoco Ghana Limited

Source: UGC

From carrying farm produce to moving goods in busy markets, the tricycle has created jobs for many young people across the country.

In 2026, buyers looking for a good aboboyaa are not only checking the name of the brand. Many are also looking at the price, strength, fuel consumption, spare parts, and how easy it is to repair when it develops a fault.

Bajaj and Apsonic lead the market

Bajaj remains one of the most trusted aboboyaa brands in Ghana. Many riders prefer it because of its durability, strong engine, and resale value.

It is also seen as a brand that can handle daily commercial work, especially for riders who use their tricycles for long hours.

The price of a brand-new Bajaj aboboyaa in Ghana is usually around GH₵42,000, depending on the dealer, model, and registration status.

Apsonic is another popular name on Ghana’s roads. It is widely used by riders who want a more affordable option without struggling too much for spare parts. Apsonic is also common in many towns, making repairs easier for many owners.

Current market checks show that a brand new Apsonic aboboyaa may cost between GH₵25,000 and GH₵35,000, depending on the model and condition.

TVS and Royal offer more options

TVS is also among the brands buyers consider when searching for a reliable tricycle. The brand is known in the motorcycle and three-wheeler market, and some riders prefer it for fuel economy and smooth movement.

Prices of TVS Aboboyaa in Ghana are usually within the GH₵25,000 to GH₵37,000 range, although the final amount depends on the dealer and model.

Royal is another brand on the market, especially for buyers looking for a budget-friendly option. It may not command the same strong name as Bajaj, but some business operators still consider it useful for everyday work.

A new Royal aboboyaa may also fall around GH₵25,000 to GH₵37,000, depending on engine size and specifications.

Kantanka Boafo targets heavy-duty users

Kantanka Boafo stands out because it is Ghana-made and designed more for heavy-duty work. It is mostly considered by buyers who want to carry bigger loads, such as building materials, farm goods, and market items.

The Boafo is more expensive than the regular aboboyaa brands, with reported prices starting from about GH₵55,000.

For buyers with smaller budgets, Apsonic, Royal, and TVS may be easier options. For those who want strong resale value, Bajaj remains a safe choice.

However, for the heavy cargo business, Kantanka Boafo gives buyers a more powerful local alternative.

YEN.com.gh looks at the current prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks in Ghana, as of April 2026. Image credit: Freepik & ProTrack GPS Ghana

Source: UGC

Prices of Abossey Okai macho in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh Prices of Abossey Okai Macho mini trucks range from around GH₵39,000 to over GH₵90,000, depending on condition.

Mid-range options have become the most preferred choice for local buyers seeking reliability without high costs.

Traders have continued to rely on the mini trucks due to their fuel efficiency and ability to handle daily business tasks.

Source: YEN.com.gh