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17-Year-Old University Student Shares Five Life Lessons Beyond the Classroom
Education

17-Year-Old University Student Shares Five Life Lessons Beyond the Classroom

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A 17-year-old accounting university student has shared insights into lessons she says go beyond academic learning
  • Sirat Oladipupo said her experience at the university has shaped her character through daily interactions and campus life
  • She highlighted five key lessons, including patience, tolerance, confidence, service, and intentionality

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A 17-year-old accounting student at Babcock University, Sirat Oladipupo, has shared reflections on how her time at the institution has influenced her personal growth beyond academics.

Sirat, who resumed studies at the university on October 29, 2025, said she initially expected her focus to be strictly on earning a degree.

Babcock University, Student Life, Accounting Student, Education News, Nigeria Education, Youth Story, Personal Development, University Experience, LinkedIn Story, Campus Life, Higher Education, Student
A university student shared reflections on lessons learned beyond the classroom. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Sirat Oladipupo
Source: UGC

However, she noted that her experience over the months has shown her that some of the most valuable lessons are learned outside the lecture halls.

In a LinkedIn post, she explained that interactions in hostels and everyday engagement with other students have played a major role in shaping her character.

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According to her, university life has taught her lessons that cannot be found in textbooks, particularly in areas such as personal development, leadership, and social behaviour.

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Sirat outlined five key lessons she says she has gained from her time at Babcock University.

She listed patience as one of the most important lessons, explaining that she has learned to be more considerate and supportive of others.

She also mentioned tolerance, describing it as a necessary but sometimes challenging skill in communal living.

Another lesson she highlighted was confidence, noting that her time at the university has helped her become more expressive and self-assured in communicating and engaging with others.

Sirat further pointed to service as a core value she has embraced, along with intentionality, which she described as being mindful of her conduct, appearance, and discipline in daily life.

Her reflection has gained attention online, with many social media users engaging in discussions about student life and personal development in higher education environments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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