Beverly Afaglo’s personal blogger, Kingbygone, claimed Choirmaster had been admitted to the hospital

He said the musician’s blood pressure reportedly went up after the painful passing of his wife

Kingbygone asked people to keep the Choirmaster and his family in their prayers during the difficult moment

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A worrying update about Ghanaian musician Choirmaster has emerged following the painful passing of his wife, Beverly Afaglo.

Kingbygone shares a sad update about the choirmaster after Beverly’s death. Image credit: ChoirMaster

Source: Instagram

Choirmaster, known in private life as Eugene Baah, has been grieving the loss of the late Ghanaian actress, who was his wife and the mother of his children.

Her passing has left a painful mark on those close to her, especially her immediate family.

In a post sighted on Instagram, Beverly Afaglo’s personal blogger, Kingbygone, claimed that Choirmaster had been admitted to the hospital after his blood pressure reportedly went up.

Kingbygone shared worrying update about Choirmaster’s health

Kingbygone shared a photo of Choirmaster and wrote that the situation was heartbreaking.

According to him, the musician had been taken to the hospital after his blood pressure rose following the death of Beverly Afaglo.

He wrote:

“Hmmmm... this is really heartbreaking. Choirmaster has been admitted to the hospital after his blood pressure went up following the painful passing of his wife.”

He also asked people to keep the Choirmaster and his family in their prayers during the difficult period.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Because the update concerns Choirmaster’s health, it should be treated as a report from Kingbygone unless the family gives further details.

Choirmaster had mourned Beverly in emotional words

The update came after Choirmaster had already shared an emotional tribute to his late wife. His words showed the deep pain he was going through after losing Beverly.

The musician and Beverly got married in April 2012 after dating for about four years. Their marriage was admired by many because it brought together two people from Ghana’s entertainment space.

Beverly Afaglo was known for her work as an actress, TV presenter, radio personality, and businesswoman. Away from the screen, she was also a wife and mother, which makes her passing even more painful for her family.

Beverly Afaglo’s death has left family grieving

Kingbygone’s post has added another sad layer to the story, as it focuses on how the loss may have affected Choirmaster’s health.

At the moment, there has not been any detailed public medical update from the family about his condition. What is known is that Kingbygone asked for prayers for the musician and his family.

For now, the focus remains on Beverly Afaglo’s memory and the strength needed by the Choirmaster and the children as they go through this painful period.

Akuapem Poloo mourns Beverly Afaglo as she shares her last chat and promise before her tragic death. Image credit: Akuapem Poloo, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo mourned Beverly Afaglo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akuapem Poloo reacted to the death of Beverly Afaglo, as she shared her last encounter with her before she passed away.

The public figure detailed a chat she had with Beverly and a promise she made to collaborate with her on her next movie project.

Akuapem Poloo's message has stirred emotions on social media, with heartbreaking fans sharing their mixed reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh