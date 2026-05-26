Television megastar Anita Akuffo has sent social media into an absolute frenzy after releasing stunning, high-class photos of herself on board an international flight

The elegant snapshots capture the media icon glowing with her unmistakable, signature smile as she and her new husband, music maestro Opoku Sanaa, officially fly out of the country

True to their strict code of personal privacy, the power couple has intentionally kept their exact international destination a complete secret to shield their getaway from the media

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The celebration of Ghana's most captivating new marriage has officially moved from the grand traditional altar straight into the skies.

Newly Married Anita Akuffo Captivates Fans With Stunning On-Board Airplane Photos Ahead of Honeymoon

Source: Facebook

Just hours after her husband, prominent music executive Opoku Sanaa, shared a candid video of her relaxing inside an elite airport executive lounge, Anita Akuffo has completely stolen the spotlight once again, this time with spectacular, first-class cabin portraits that have left fans gushing across the continent.

A signature smile at 30,000 feet

In the viral photographs which emerged on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2026, the Date Rush co-host radiates the pure, unadulterated joy of a woman completely secure in her new union.

Dressed in a chic, sophisticated travelling ensemble that perfectly blends comfort with high fashion, Anita is seen settled comfortably into her premium aeroplane seat.

Flashing her legendary, million-dollar television smile directly at her husband’s lens, the images capture a warm, soft, and beautifully authentic side of the broadcaster that viewers rarely get to see on screen.

The natural aesthetic of the photos underscores the profound transition she has made over the past week. For a star who successfully protected her romance from the chaotic gaze of the paparazzi for years, the photos represent a beautiful, well-deserved victory lap.

While Ghanaian netizens and lifestyle bloggers are working overtime trying to guess the couple's flight path, Anita and Opoku remain entirely unbothered and tight-lipped.

The Instagram post below has Anita Akuffo's on-board photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh