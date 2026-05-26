The Minister for the Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has extended support to 13 constituencies in the Ashanti Region ahead of the 2026 Eid ul-Adha celebrations.

The donation, made this afternoon through his Protocol Officer, Alhaji Mustapha Ayarga, included 13 big cows, bags of rice, cooking oil, and tomato paste to help facilitate festive preparations across the beneficiary constituencies.

MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, donates 13 cows and other items to constituencies in the Ashanti Region ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration. Photo credit: Muntaka Mubarak/Facebook﻿ &/Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

Beneficiary constuencies and items donated

Each constituency received one cow, alongside assorted food items meant to support communal celebrations during the Eid festivities.

Speaking on behalf of the constituency chairpersons, Nuru, Chairman for Suame Constituency, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his consistent support to constituencies during festive seasons.

He also offered prayers for the President, the Minister, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), asking for continued guidance and blessings.

The beneficiary constituencies are Oforikrom, Subin, Nhyiaeso, Kwadaso, Manhyia North, Manhyia South, Tafo, Bantama, Suame, Asokwa, Ejisu, and Kwabre East.

Muslim communities across the region are expected to join in the Eid al-Adha celebrations, with across the country.

Muntaka Mubarak's donations is aimed at strengthening communal sharing and support within the Ashanti Region during the festive period.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Why Eid-ul-Adha holiday can't be shifted

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as a public holiday for Eid ul-Adha, amid calls for the date to be moved to Friday.

Amendments to the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act allow the President to move certain midweek holidays.

However, the government clarified that Eid ul-Adha must be observed on its fixed date and could not be moved to May 29, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh