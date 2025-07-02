US senator urges bribery probe over Trump-Paramount settlement

US Senator Elizabeth Warren was among three senators who initially raised bribery concerns with Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone. Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP/File

Source: AFP

A US senator renewed calls Wednesday for a bribery probe into Paramount following its reported $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump over a lawsuit the entertainment giant initially described as meritless.

The president had sued the CBS News parent company for $20 billion, claiming its "60 Minutes" program had deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris in her favor.

The suit is described by Trump's critics as part of a broader assault on press freedom that has seen him bar the Associated Press from the Oval Office and sue other media organizations over their coverage.

Paramount nevertheless entered into mediation in a bid to placate Trump, as it seeks to close its $8 billion merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which needs federal government approval.

"With Paramount folding to Donald Trump at the same time the company needs his administration's approval for its billion-dollar merger, this could be bribery in plain sight," said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat.

"Paramount has refused to provide answers to a congressional inquiry, so I'm calling for a full investigation into whether or not any anti-bribery laws were broken."

Warren was among three senators who wrote to Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone in May with bribery concerns over the company's efforts to settle the suit, and calling for a congressional probe.

Republicans control both chambers of Congress, limiting the power of Democrats to investigate or compel answers from witnesses.

The senators' letter came after CBS News head Wendy McMahon and "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens announced they were quitting over Paramount's handling of the showdown with Trump.

'Paramount's surrender'

The company -- which didn't immediately respond to AFP's request for comment -- initially called the suit "completely without merit" and had sought to have it dismissed.

"The Trump administration's level of sheer corruption is appalling and Paramount should be ashamed of putting its profits over independent journalism," Warren added.

Trump accuses CBS of airing two different snippets from the same answer that Harris, then vice president, gave about Israel, to help her in her election campaign.

The Republican billionaire sued last October, alleging that the interview violated a Texas consumer protection law.

Legal experts have argued that the lawsuit would have been an easy victory in court for CBS, which made public an unedited transcript of the Harris interview.

And media watchers have pointed out that Trump routinely takes part in interviews that are edited for all manner of reasons, often in his favor.

The $16 million will go toward Trump's future presidential library rather than to him personally, according to a Paramount statement published by the Los Angeles Times Tuesday.

ABC News, owned by Disney, agreed to donate a similar amount to the library in its own settlement with Trump late last year.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, called the settlement "a sad day for press freedom."

"This was a frivolous lawsuit and the payment being described as a 'settlement' bears no relation to Paramount's actual legal exposure in the case, which was negligible," he said in a statement.

"Paramount should have fought this extortionate lawsuit in court, and it would have prevailed. Now Trump's presidential library will be a permanent monument to Paramount's surrender, a continual reminder of its failure to defend freedoms that are essential to our democracy."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP