Antoine Semenyo delivered a match-winning display as Manchester City defeated Chelsea to lift the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon

In the process, the Black Stars forward became the fourth Ghanaian footballer to win the prestigious competition

Semenyo’s record-setting performance drew widespread praise from the English media, with several outlets handing him glowing ratings

Antoine Semenyo stole the spotlight at Wembley on Saturday, May 16, after delivering the decisive moment that handed Manchester City a 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward turned a tight, tense final into his personal stage, scoring the only goal of the game with a clever backheel finish that separated the two sides.

Antoine Semenyo: How English Media Rated Ghanaian Forward After FA Cup Match Winner. Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo inspires City to FA Cup glory

In doing so, Semenyo made history as the first Ghanaian ever to score in a men’s FA Cup final, a landmark moment in English football dating back to 1871.

The breakthrough arrived in the 72nd minute. Erling Haaland whipped in a dangerous cross, and Semenyo reacted instantly, guiding a first-time finish past Robert Sánchez to secure another trophy for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It was the defining action in a final that had struggled for rhythm, with both teams largely cancelling each other out until that moment of inspiration.

How English media rated Semenyo

As expected, the English press had plenty to say about the Ghanaian’s performance, with ratings reflecting both his brilliance and his earlier missed chances.

Goal.com awarded him 8/10 and wrote:

"Was City's most dangerous player during the first half as he regularly left Cucurella in the dust. Attempted header was poor at the start of the second half, but more than made up for it with his outstanding flick to break the deadlock."

Sky Sports also gave 8/10, praising his decisive moment:

"Produced a moment of utter brilliance to break the deadlock in the second half by flicking in from Haaland's cross. Nothing Colwill nor Sanchez could do to keep him out. Made amends for his earlier missed headed chance. What a signing he has been. Match winner and player of the match."

The Guardian echoed the same score:

"What a sublime backheeled winner. Misplaced cross was followed by aimless left-foot attempt and missed second-half header before he seized the glory."

The Telegraph stayed consistent with another 8/10 assessment:

"Probably should have hit the target with a header when O’Reilly stood up a cross for him but he made no mistake with the goal – the most gorgeous of improvised back heels low into the corner."

Manchester Evening News were slightly more reserved, handing him 7/10:

"Guilty of being too wasteful on the ball for much of the game before that sensational winner."

Antoine Semenyo: How English Media Rated Ghanaian Forward After FA Cup Match Winner. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s rapid rise at Manchester City

Since his January move from AFC Bournemouth for £65 million, Semenyo has quickly grown into an important figure in Guardiola’s squad.

The FA Cup triumph adds to an already successful debut spell, coming after the Carabao Cup win earlier in the season.

More importantly, his Wembley heroics underline a player who is no longer just adapting to the big stage — he is deciding it.

Source: YEN.com.gh