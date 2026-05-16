“God Will Use Me To Create Jobs if I Become NPP Chairman”: Wontumi Assures Delegates
- Bernard Antwi Boasiako, an aspiring National Chairman of the NPP, promised to create jobs for the unemployed youth if elected
- Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, said his leadership, coupled with a Dr Bawumia presidency in 2028, will serve citizens better
- He made this known when he spoke to members of the TESCON and students of the University of Ghana Business School on Saturday, May 16, 2026
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Bernard Antwi Boasiako, an aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) popularly called Chairman Wontumi, promised to create jobs for young people if elected to lead the party.
The Ashanti Regional Chairman indicated that if he is elected as National Chairman and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins the election in 2028, they will improve job prospects.
Chairman Wontumi said that with him as leader of the party and Dr Bawumia as President, they would work to create jobs for the unemployed youth across the country.
"This is what I have to say. If you make me the National Chairman and Dr Bawumia becomes the president in 2028, God will use me to create jobs in this country," he said.
The National Chairman made this known when he spoke to members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) and students of the University of Ghana Business School on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
Chairman Wontumi said his leadership would contribute to solving Ghana’s unemployment challenges.
"All your relatives who graduated and are also looking for jobs to do, they will also get work to do because of you."
Chairman Wontumi is one of the top NPP members vying to lead the NPP as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.
Chairman Wontumi announces campaign team
Chairman Wontumi officially unveiled his campaign team ahead of the forthcoming NPP National Chairman contest.
The newly constituted campaign team comprises a blend of political figures and emerging political leaders.
Leading the campaign team as chairman is former Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and former Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh.
George Boahen Oduro, former Member of Parliament for New Edubiase and former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, will be serving as Boasiako's campaign manager.
The campaign structure also features several distinguished personalities within the NPP, including:
- George Mireku Duker, former Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources
- Dr Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso and former Deputy Minister of Finance
- Sarah Adwoa Safo, former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya and former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection
- Moses Anim, former Member of Parliament for Trobu Constituency
- Justina Marigold Assan, former Central Regional Minister
- Akua Afriyie, former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North and former Deputy Ambassador to China
- Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, former Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh