Ghanaian actor Majid Michel paid a glowing tribute to his late Nollywood colleague, Alexx Ekubo, with a touching video

Alexx Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer

Netizens who watched Majid's tribute to Alexx thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel took to social media to mourn his Nollywood colleague Alexx Ekubo, who passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that the famous Nigerian actor had passed away.

Majid Michel shares an emotional video as a tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: @alexxekubo & @majidmichelmm

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Alexx Ekubo died after a battle with alleged cancer. A statement from his family stated that:

"After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer."

"Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world," it added.

Majid Michel mourns Alexx Ekubo

His colleagues in the movie industry have since taken to their respective social media platforms to mourn him and offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Majid Michel shared an emotional video to show the relationship he had with Alexx Ekubo before he passed away.

In the caption to his video, Majid Michel said:

"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."

The two actors hugged tightly when they met at an event, and Alexx Ekubo lifted Majid off the floor to show how happy he was to see him.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens mourn Alexx Ekubo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Majid Michel on Instagram. Read them below:

Hadassa_glamz said:

"Can a miracle just happen just like Lazarus😢 God pleaseeee🤲🏽😭💔💔."

Sharoneez wrote:

"Always happy. Always always Positive. Wiser than his age. Bubbly. Witty. Extremely free-spirited. A light. Shines wherever he goes. Clean for no reason. Humble. Core lover of God, gives the tightest and warmest hugs. A lover of humans, humanity and good things in life. Had a large heart. Fresh and fine like 15 people. Gives love freely. Spread kindness like confetti. Killer dresser. On everyone’s good books. Doesn’t talk about people negatively, always lifting up and cheering anyone on. Cancer !!! That’s who you saw to go to? Wow! Ok, now you got him, then what? Happy now?"

Prillaarmah said:

"Now, the more I come across his videos, the more I smile 😊 no one can tell me otherwise, this man is resting peacefully with God🙌 and that should be our consolation. People, be kind! Be good! Have a pure heart cuz God sees the heart🙌."

Derryase wrote:

"He carried the Aries spirit everywhere.. A very positive personality. Ha! God! Why?!!"

Justbabiiesandkiddies said:

"The way he screamed, Majid 😭 he’s just so full of love 😢."

Teezmolly wrote:

"The way his face lit up and shouted 'Majid!' Omg 😍🥺🕊️."

Ireen_muyembe said:

"He was such a happy soul, may he rest in eternal peace 😢😢."

Source: YEN.com.gh