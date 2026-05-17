MSport ordered to refund GH¢364,000 to Gafat Consult Ltd due to monitoring lapses from the gambling company

Gafat lodged a complaint with the gaming commission, seeking to recover its funds squandered by an employee

The court thus held that MSPORT failed to observe regulatory guidelines on its platform, in accordance with the Gaming Commission

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Betting company MSport has been ordered to refund GH¢364,000 to Gafat Consult Ltd after being sued.

The high court ordered the refund because an employee of Gafat Consult Ltd, one Benjamin Boateng, had used an official mobile money account for his gambling activities.

Betting company MSport ordered to refund GH¢364,000 to Gafat Consult Ltd after being sued. Credit: Xavier Lorenzo/Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

The Law Platform reported that the company lodged a complaint with the gaming commission, seeking to recover its funds used by Boateng for gambling.

The court held the view that if MSPORT had verified the personal information of Boateng as they claim, they would have detected that the gambling was coming from a corporate account.

“If they had done their verification well by undertaking a proper Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure, they would have found that the MTN Mobile number used by Mr. Boateng in signing up on their betting platform was a corporate mobile number and would also have conducted further checks to verify whether Mr. Boateng was a director or secretary of GAFAT or not as stated in Exhibit G by the regulator Gaming Commission.”

The court thus held that MSPORT failed to observe regulatory guidelines on its platform, in accordance with the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

The court also orded the gambling company to pay interest on the GH¢364,000 from August 2022 to the date of final payment.

Source: YEN.com.gh