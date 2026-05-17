Kofi Nti, an aide to the Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has passed away

The deceased was travelling with three others in a Nissan Navara when the accident occurred, and lost his life on the spot

Ghanaians on social media prayed for him and lamented the rate of accidents on the roads in the country lately

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Akyem Oda MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah has paid tribute to his aide, Kofi Nti, who died in a road crash on May 16.

In posts on Facebook, Acquah described Nti as his everything.

Akyem Oda MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah pays tribute to his aide, Kofi Nti, who died in a road crash on May 16. Credit: Alexander Akwasi Acquah

Source: Facebook

The legislator also shared a separate post on Facebook calling his aide a hero.

"Kofi God knows best. You fought a good fight for our party. You died a hero."

Nti lost his life in a fatal road crash on the Akyem Oda–Nkwanta road, where he was travelling with three other people.

The four were en route to Oda Nkwanta to help solve some controversies surrounding the ongoing New Patriotic Party polling station elections.

Reports suggest that the Nissan Navara was involved in a head-on collision, which led to Kofi Nti's instant death.

The other three occupants sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service who responded to the scene conveyed the injured to the hospital and have since commenced investigations into the accident.

Former Akatsi North DCE passes away

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Akatsi North District, died on April 23.

Goodman Paul Ayrah, second vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi North constituency, confirmed the death to the media.

Amuzu served as DCE for Akatsi North and was associated with efforts to promote local development, including initiatives in education, healthcare delivery, and rural infrastructure.

Until his demise, he was described as a development-oriented administrator and public servant with experience in local governance and policy implementation.

Source: YEN.com.gh