A former University of Calabar (UNICAL) coursemate has reacted to the death of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo with a tribute that has gone viral

Despite the provocative headline, Jennifer’s message was a celebration of Alexx’s "gentle soul" and his bravery during his battle with metastatic kidney cancer

She recalled a specific 100-level elective class where the late actor jokingly offered his lap to her when she couldn't find a seat in a crowded lecture hall

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While the continent continues to grapple with the loss of one of its most charismatic actors, a former classmate from his days as a law student has shared a rare glimpse into the man Alexx Ekubo was before the cameras started rolling.

Alexx Ekubo’s former coursemate speaks about the moments they shared. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo/Facebook, Jennifer George/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Jennifer George took to Facebook to clarify that she is choosing to celebrate the actor's impact rather than sit in the darkness of mourning.

Recounting their days at the Faculty of Law in UNICAL, Jennifer described Alexx as one of the "easiest-going souls" on campus.

She shared a lighthearted story that has since moved many to tears, involving a crowded 100-level elective class.

"I still remember that elective class in 100 level when I couldn’t find a seat because everywhere was filled up. You jokingly offered to carry me on your lap, and we all laughed about it," she wrote.

"Funny enough, when my legs became tired from standing too long, I eventually took the offer".

Jennifer expressed immense pride in how Alexx "dared to become more" after shifting his path away from a legal career to pursue acting.

She noted that his life, though cut short at age 40, was measured by "depth of impact" rather than "length of years".

"So no, I do not mourn you… I celebrate you," she concluded.

"I celebrate a young man who fulfilled purpose, touched lives, and left footprints that cannot be erased. You were indeed a warrior".

The Nigerian actor reportedly passed on May 12, 2026, due to complications from metastatic kidney cancer.

Last post of Alexx Ekubo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing had caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen all happy while he shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade.

Following the news of his death, fans have flooded the comments section of the post to share their condolences.

Source: YEN.com.gh