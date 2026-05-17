Kofi Nti, an aide to the Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has passed away

The deceased was travelling with three others in a Nissan Navara when the accident occurred, and lost his life on the spot

Ghanaians on social media prayed for him and lamented the rate of accidents on the roads in the country lately

Kofi Nti, an aide to the Member of Parliament for the Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, lost his life in a fatal road crash on the Akyem Oda–Nkwanta road on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The deceased was travelling in a Nissan Navara 4×4 pickup with registration number GT 2639-24. He was with three other people.

Kofi Nti, the aide to Akim Oda MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah, dies in a tragic car accident. Photo credit: @kofinti

Source: Facebook

The four were en route to Oda Nkwanta to help solve some controversies surrounding the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station elections.

Reports suggest that the Nissan Navara was involved in a head-on collision, which led to Kofi Nti's instant death.

The other three occupants sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service who responded to the scene conveyed the injured to the hospital and have since commenced investigations into the accident.

The fatal accident adds to the increasing number of fatal road accidents involving prominent people recorded in the Eastern Region in recent weeks.

Among the victims was former Eastern Regional Coordinator of the Free SHS Secretariat, Kenneth Anim, who was widely regarded as a key strategist and coordinator for the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency.

Reactions to Kofi Nti's death

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@MuteTheNoiss said:

"This is heartbreaking. A life lost just like that while serving his party and community. My condolences to Kofi Nti’s family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy. Praying the injured pull through."

@ananse__kwaku wrote:

"The NPP is holding elections? I have not heard anything about it. This is how unpopular they have descended to?"

@bigkidd__07 said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@cornelmarfo1 wrote:

"One moment you’re carrying out party duties, the next everything changes. Deepest sympathies to his family and all affected."

@miss_boyem said:

"Another woman left a widow. OMG."

Former Akatsi North DCE passes away

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Akatsi North District, was reported dead.

Goodman Paul Ayrah, second vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi North constituency, confirmed the death to the media on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, a former District Chief Executive of Akatsi North, dies. Credit: Prince Sodoke Amuzu

Source: Facebook

Amuzu served as DCE for Akatsi North and was associated with efforts to promote local development, including initiatives in education, healthcare delivery, and rural infrastructure.

Until his demise, he was described as a development-orientated administrator and public servant with experience in local governance and policy implementation.

He held various professional and leadership roles within the public sector, contributing to district-level planning, administration, and community development initiatives.

UCC lecturer and assistant die in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a UCC lecturer died in a tragic car accident with his teaching assistant.

According to reports, the duo were at Third Ridge Junction on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway when a tipper truck fell on their vehicle, killing them instantly.

Source: YEN.com.gh