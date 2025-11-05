Swiss business chiefs met Trump on tariffs: Bern
Swiss business leaders have met US President Donald Trump to draw his attention to the toll that steep tariffs are taking on their companies, Switzerland's government said Wednesday.
Trump shocked Switzerland in August when he announced 39-percent duties on imports of goods from the country, among the highest in his global tariff blitz.
Since then, the wealthy Alpine nation has been striving to negotiate a better tariff deal, even as it has slashed its 2026 growth forecast as the tariffs weigh on its export-driven economy.
On Tuesday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had just met with "high level Representatives of Switzerland" and had discussed "many subjects including, and most importantly, Trade and Trade Imbalance".
"The meeting was adjourned with the understanding that our Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, will discuss the subjects further with Switzerland's Leaders," he said.
Switzerland's government, known as the Federal Council, told AFP the meeting had come about through "a private initiative".
It had "been informed that several Swiss business leaders requested and obtained a meeting with US President Donald Trump", it added in a statement.
"They wished to draw the US President's attention to the impact that the additional 39-percent tariffs are having on their companies," it said.
While the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) had helped prepare the meeting, it was "independent of the Federal Council's involvement", it added.
The government declined to list which business leaders had been involved in the meeting.
It hailed their initiative, but stressed that "the Federal Council is, in principle, responsible for and in charge of negotiations with the relevant US authorities".
Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, it said, "is in regular contact with the relevant US authorities", including Greer.
The government insisted that it "remains firmly committed to improving the customs situation with the United States".
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.