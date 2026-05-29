Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma's reunion at a recent public event has stirred speculation online

A trending video which emerged online highlighted subtle gestures between the two, who were once rumoured to be lovers

Coming after the separation of Regina from her husband, Ned Nwoko, many social media users have reacted

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Nollywood actor Somadina Adinma, have sparked fresh controversy online.

Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma's vibe at her children's party sparks reactions. Photo source: @somadina, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

This follows a video of the sitting together at Regina's annual Children's Day event in Asaba, months after the actress' widely reported separation from her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

A video from the Children's Day event, which featured primary and secondary school pupils, showed Somadina in attendance as he and Regina sat side by side watching performances. Fans were quick to notice the interaction, sending the pair trending online.

The appearance comes amid a turbulent period for the actress. A disturbing video had earlier gone viral showing Regina visibly shaken and in tears, alleging domestic abuse at the hands of Senator Nwoko.

In the clip, she was reportedly being protected by her brother from a group of men allegedly sent by her husband.

Shortly after Regina's abuse video surfaced, Somadina Adinma took to social media to acknowledge he was trending, dismissing claims that gossip mongers were targeting him.

He also reshared an old movie he featured in alongside Regina, titled The Emergency Husband, a move that drew significant attention given the timing and the film's title.

The title of the movie, The Emergency Husband, was not lost on social media users and quickly became the subject of widespread commentary and speculation online.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels and Somadina's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Marce Lina said:

"What would you people gain now if that old man BP rises this night?"

Loveth Yua said:

"Jesus, Ned will not sleep tonight because what is Somadina doing there?"

Bridget Francis said:

"Life is deep. This is a story that happened in my hometown. A lady dated a guy from secondary school, and after they both finished school, they went to different colleges. Along the way, a rich man noticed her and married her, while her former boyfriend remained single. After five years of marriage, she couldn’t have a child. Eventually, she left the marriage and went back to her ex-boyfriend. They got married, and within a year, she gave birth to a baby. Sometimes, life teaches us that true happiness isn’t always about wealth, but about love, peace, and destiny."

Nnenwa Okoro said:

"Wow, so Somadina, came out for your sake. Chaii, what a love actually."

Regina Daniels details painful separation from 2 sons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had disclosed she had not seen her sons in over a year amid her estranged marriage with Ned Nwoko.

Emotionally reflecting, Daniels expressed a strong desire for a daughter to deepen her understanding of motherhood.

Daniels discussed the unique challenges of raising daughters versus sons in a heartfelt TikTok interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh