"Ned Won't Sleep Tonight": Wild Reactions as Regina Daniels Reunites with Ex-boyfriend in Video
- Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma's reunion at a recent public event has stirred speculation online
- A trending video which emerged online highlighted subtle gestures between the two, who were once rumoured to be lovers
- Coming after the separation of Regina from her husband, Ned Nwoko, many social media users have reacted
Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Nollywood actor Somadina Adinma, have sparked fresh controversy online.
This follows a video of the sitting together at Regina's annual Children's Day event in Asaba, months after the actress' widely reported separation from her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.
A video from the Children's Day event, which featured primary and secondary school pupils, showed Somadina in attendance as he and Regina sat side by side watching performances. Fans were quick to notice the interaction, sending the pair trending online.
The appearance comes amid a turbulent period for the actress. A disturbing video had earlier gone viral showing Regina visibly shaken and in tears, alleging domestic abuse at the hands of Senator Nwoko.
"They wait for your collapse": Leila Djansi fires those who trolled Beverly Afaglo and are mourning her now
In the clip, she was reportedly being protected by her brother from a group of men allegedly sent by her husband.
Shortly after Regina's abuse video surfaced, Somadina Adinma took to social media to acknowledge he was trending, dismissing claims that gossip mongers were targeting him.
He also reshared an old movie he featured in alongside Regina, titled The Emergency Husband, a move that drew significant attention given the timing and the film's title.
The title of the movie, The Emergency Husband, was not lost on social media users and quickly became the subject of widespread commentary and speculation online.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Reactions to Regina Daniels and Somadina's video
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.
Marce Lina said:
"What would you people gain now if that old man BP rises this night?"
Loveth Yua said:
"Jesus, Ned will not sleep tonight because what is Somadina doing there?"
Bridget Francis said:
"Life is deep. This is a story that happened in my hometown. A lady dated a guy from secondary school, and after they both finished school, they went to different colleges. Along the way, a rich man noticed her and married her, while her former boyfriend remained single. After five years of marriage, she couldn’t have a child. Eventually, she left the marriage and went back to her ex-boyfriend. They got married, and within a year, she gave birth to a baby. Sometimes, life teaches us that true happiness isn’t always about wealth, but about love, peace, and destiny."
“Who has more issues?”: Nana Aba Anamoah claps back at Esther Smith’s ex-husband after his 'for girls' comment
Nnenwa Okoro said:
"Wow, so Somadina, came out for your sake. Chaii, what a love actually."
Regina Daniels details painful separation from 2 sons
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had disclosed she had not seen her sons in over a year amid her estranged marriage with Ned Nwoko.
Emotionally reflecting, Daniels expressed a strong desire for a daughter to deepen her understanding of motherhood.
Daniels discussed the unique challenges of raising daughters versus sons in a heartfelt TikTok interview.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh