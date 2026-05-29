Petrol prices are expected to rise by GH¢0.60 in June to GH¢15.20 per litre

Diesel prices projected to drop by GH¢0.32 to GH¢15.49 per litre

LPG price floor increases to GH¢13.48 per kilogram, reflecting a rise of GH¢0.32

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Petrol prices are expected to increase in June, while diesel prices are likely to decline slightly.

This development follows the latest pricing outlook released by the National Petroleum Authority.

Petrol prices are expected to increase in June, while diesel prices are likely to decline slightly. Credit: Jenny Matthews

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that in the first pricing window of June, the petrol price floor stands at GH¢15.20 per litre, reflecting an increase of GH¢0.60 compared to the GH¢14.60 per litre recorded in the second pricing window of May.

LPG is also set to record an upward adjustment, with the price floor increasing to GH¢13.48 per kilogram from GH¢13.16 in the previous window, representing a rise of GH¢0.32.

A slight decline is expected in diesel prices, with the price floor set at GH¢15.49 per litre, reflecting a drop of GH¢0.32 from the GH¢15.81 per litre recorded in the second pricing window of May.

The NPA indicated that the price floors do not factor in premiums applied by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs) nor the operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution, and Export Companies (BIDECs) or the margins retained by marketers and dealers, as these are set separately by each entity.

Source: YEN.com.gh