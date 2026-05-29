Petrol Prices Set to Increase in June as Petrol Price Floor Rises to GH¢15.20 Per Litre
- Petrol prices are expected to rise by GH¢0.60 in June to GH¢15.20 per litre
- Diesel prices projected to drop by GH¢0.32 to GH¢15.49 per litre
- LPG price floor increases to GH¢13.48 per kilogram, reflecting a rise of GH¢0.32
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Petrol prices are expected to increase in June, while diesel prices are likely to decline slightly.
This development follows the latest pricing outlook released by the National Petroleum Authority.
Joy News reported that in the first pricing window of June, the petrol price floor stands at GH¢15.20 per litre, reflecting an increase of GH¢0.60 compared to the GH¢14.60 per litre recorded in the second pricing window of May.
LPG is also set to record an upward adjustment, with the price floor increasing to GH¢13.48 per kilogram from GH¢13.16 in the previous window, representing a rise of GH¢0.32.
A slight decline is expected in diesel prices, with the price floor set at GH¢15.49 per litre, reflecting a drop of GH¢0.32 from the GH¢15.81 per litre recorded in the second pricing window of May.
The NPA indicated that the price floors do not factor in premiums applied by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs) nor the operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution, and Export Companies (BIDECs) or the margins retained by marketers and dealers, as these are set separately by each entity.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.