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Beverly Afaglo’s Custom T-shirts Emerge Ahead of Her One-Week Memorial on May 30
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Beverly Afaglo’s Custom T-shirts Emerge Ahead of Her One-Week Memorial on May 30

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • The visual arrangements for the final transit rites of the late veteran Ghallywood actress and entrepreneur, Beverly Ama Afaglo, have hit full readiness
  • Custom commemorative t-shirts bearing her beautiful portrait officially surfaced across digital platforms on May 30, 2026
  • The rollout comes as a painful milestone that has left her family, friends, and industry colleagues completely devastated as they prepare to honour her life

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The visual arrangements for the final transit rites of the late veteran Ghallywood actress and entrepreneur, Beverly Ama Afaglo, have hit full readiness.

Beverly Afaglo, Ghanaian actress, Ghallywood, memorial t-shirts, transit rites, remembrance vigil, celebrity deaths, Roselyn Ngissah
Beverly Afaglo’s friends and family unveil custom T-shirts for her one-week memorial scheduled for May 30, 2026. Image credit: tinannewsgh, temajesusofficial/Instagram
Source: UGC

Custom commemorative t-shirts bearing her beautiful portrait officially surfaced across digital platforms on May 30, 2026, as family, friends, and industry colleagues prepare to honour her life and legacy.

The standard joy traditionally associated with the screen icon has been replaced by absolute grief across the Ghanaian film industry as preparations hit top gear for a massive, solemn weekend gathering.

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The upcoming One-Week Remembrance Vigil and Celebration is locked down for this Saturday, bringing together top-tier Ghanaian creatives, close friends, and loving fans.

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The service will feature deep worship sessions, scripture readings, and musical renditions from colleagues who worked closely with her throughout her vibrant career.

The Instagram video below captures the emotional moment family and friends sorted through the late Beverly Afaglo's official one-week memorial t-shirts.

Netizens express profound pain over Beverly's demise

The digital unveiling of the memorial t-shirts has triggered a massive, emotional outpouring from movie fans and lifestyle commentators across Instagram:

@cleopatrabudu wrote with broken heart emojis:

"This is really sad, it still feels like a bad dream. Let’s learn to love and cherish people while they are still here with us 😢😢😢😢😢."

@twins_mum_dont_beg commented in pain:

"Aww, this is just too incredibly painful to watch. A beautiful mother and star are gone. God comfort her little children and family."

@unusual_tochy added words of resignation:

"Kai, it's well 😢😢. Heaven has gained an angel, but the earth feels a lot emptier today."

Read also

Lydia Forson sparks sadness as she cries uncontrollably at Beverly Afaglo's house

@nita_sani96 cried out in faith:

"😢😢😢 God, why do the good ones leave so early? She had so much more to give to our screens."

@akuapapabi_1 sealed the mood:

"Eiiiii, hmmmm😢. Words fail me completely. Rest well, Beverly."

Akuapem Poloo mourned Beverly Afaglo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akuapem Poloo reacted to the death of Beverly Afaglo, as she shared her last encounter with her before she passed away.

The public figure detailed a chat she had with Beverly and a promise she made to collaborate with her on her next movie project.

Akuapem Poloo's message has stirred emotions on social media, with heartbreaking fans sharing their mixed reactions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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