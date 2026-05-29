The government of Ghana has successfully evacuated 85 Ghanaian nationals from Cambodia, with active machinery in place to bring home 76 more citizens.

The emergency diplomatic operations come on the heels of the Cambodian government breaking its silence to completely dismiss fake, viral reports claiming all Ghanaians were to be forcefully deported

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa clarified that the ongoing repatriations are entirely voluntary, responding to direct requests made by distressed citizens between March and May

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The absolute responsibility of a sovereign state to protect its diaspora from international panic and systemic vulnerability has been dynamically demonstrated by Accra’s foreign policy apparatus.

Ghana successfully evacuates 85 nationals from Cambodia, dispelling false deportation claims. Image credit: S_OkudzetoAblak/X

Source: Twitter

While digital platforms were flooded with panic-inducing rumours regarding an impending forced mass eviction of African nationals by Cambodian authorities, the reality on the ground highlights a highly organised, voluntary repatriation program that has been silently active for months.

Setting the historical record straight, Minister Ablakwa indicated that the evacuation was not an overnight emergency triggered by a hostile foreign decree, but a structured humanitarian response to direct appeals made by Ghanaian nationals living in Cambodia earlier this year.

By working in close diplomatic coordination with Phnom Penh officials, Ghana completely neutralised the malicious "June 1 eviction" hoax, turning a potential international public relations crisis into a smooth, completely celebrated humanitarian victory.

The X post below contains the full press statement released by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Cambodia repatriation and evacuation exercise.

Repatriation of Ghanaian nationals sparks reactions

The swift, transparent response from the Ministry has earned immense praise across social media platforms, with citizens lauding the presidency's proactive diaspora intervention policies:

@realtouf expressed immense political gratitude:

"God makes no mistakes. He gave us His excellence, President John Mahama, at the exact time we needed a real leader like him 👏👏👏👏👏."

@extranaturecare shared a patriotic note:

"A heartfelt thank you to the Government and all involved authorities for facilitating the safe return of our fellow Ghanaians. Excellent crisis management 👏👏."

@big_nayas commented warmly:

"Oh, that's incredibly nice. Good to see our people being looked after abroad."

@maabenaa succinctly summarized the mood:

"Simple wai. Pure accountability."

Source: YEN.com.gh