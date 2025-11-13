World oil market 'lopsided' as supply outpaces demand: IEA

Producers are pumping more oil than the market can absorb. Photo: JOE LYNCH / Saudi Aramco/AFP

The world's oil market is experiencing a period of imbalance as growing supply outstrips demand despite stronger deliveries to China, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday.

In its monthly oil market report, the organisation revised upwards its global oil supply estimate, saying it will exceed demand by more than four million barrels per day (bpd) in 2026.

"Global oil market balances are looking increasingly lopsided, as world oil supply is forging ahead while oil demand growth remains modest by historical standards," the IEA said.

The body conceded, however, that there was much uncertainty potentially affecting such forecasts, including the economic repercussions of recent tariff turmoil, the US government shutdown and the impacts of the latest western sanctions on Russia, a major oil producer.

Based on the IEA's upward revision, global oil supply is now expected to grow by 3.1 million bpd in 2025 and by another 2.5 million in 2026.

Oil consumption is also rising but at a much slower pace than supply.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, demand growth will even ease back compared to the previous three months, "adding to market balances that look increasingly askew", the IEA said.

Brent crude was trading slightly higher on the day at 63.05 dollars per barrel on Thursday, having dropped around 17 percent over the past 12 months.

