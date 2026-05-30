Prophet Clement Testimony boldly predicted PSG's Champions League victory over Arsenal before the final on May 30

The North London club started strong but failed to secure a win, losing 4-3 in the penalty shootout

The religious leader views his football prophecies as a testament to God's influence in all aspects of life

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A prediction made by renowned Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Clement Testimony has returned to public discussion following Paris Saint-Germain’s triumph over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 30.

The founder of Wordlight Revival Centre had repeatedly spoken about PSG’s chances before the showpiece in Budapest, suggesting the French giants were destined to retain their European crown.

Following the final result, many followers have pointed to his comments as evidence that his forecast came to pass.

Prophet Testimony’s PSG Prediction Appears Fulfilled After Champions League Final

Source: Getty Images

Chronicling Prophet Testimony's UCL predictions

Known among his followers as the 'Global Watcher' because of what they describe as a strong record of predictions, Prophet Testimony had openly expressed confidence in PSG's prospects long before kick-off.

Around the semi-final stage, he remarked, "Arsenal omu nyɛ serious," which translates as "Arsenal are not serious," implying the North London club would fall short in their pursuit of continental glory.

Interestingly, the respected preacher later shared another video in which he revealed that a spiritual mentor (Bishop Marquaye) had urged him to intervene on Arsenal’s behalf.

In the clip, he prayed for divine favour to swing toward Mikel Arteta’s side in the Champions League final.

Watch Prophet Testimony's prayer of petition for Arsenal, as shared on YouTube:

He also suggested he would "tie the legs" of Manchester City to create an opening for Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Soon after, City dropped points against AFC Bournemouth, a result that mathematically confirmed Arsenal as league champions with a game to spare.

Despite that development, Prophet Testimony maintained that PSG remained the stronger force in Europe.

In a subsequent message, he described the French club's spirit as being like "lions" ready to devour any opponent standing in their way.

He stressed that Arsenal possessed the desire to win but insisted dethroning PSG would be an enormous challenge.

According to him, the "blue is still strong," while adding that if Arsenal truly wanted victory, they would have to "come and see me."

The clergyman explained that one statement represented a prophecy concerning PSG's success, while the other was a petition aimed at influencing events in Arsenal's favour.

Watch the video of Prophet Testimony confirming PSG as UCL winners, as shared on YouTube:

PSG edge Arsenal to retain UCL title

Events in Budapest unfolded dramatically.

Arsenal made the perfect start when Kai Havertz fired home after only six minutes to hand the Premier League champions an early advantage.

PSG, however, responded after the break as Ousmane Dembele converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Désiré Doué.

With neither side able to find a winner during regulation time or extra time, the contest was decided by penalties.

Eberechi Eze was the first player to miss for Arsenal, although David Raya briefly kept hopes alive by denying Nuno Mendes from the spot.

The decisive moment arrived when Gabriel Magalhães failed to convert, allowing PSG to secure another Champions League title.

Prophet Testimony’s PSG Prediction Appears Fulfilled After Champions League Final. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

The victory saw Luis Enrique's men become the first club since the legendary Real Madrid side of 2016 to 2018 to successfully defend the trophy.

While opinions remain divided over football prophecies, Prophet Testimony has consistently maintained that his public pronouncements on the sport are not designed to chase attention.

Instead, he views them as a demonstration of God's power and influence in every area of life, including football.

Why PSG cannot keep Champions League trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to retain the Champions League title.

Despite their back-to-back triumphs, UEFA rules mean PSG cannot keep the original trophy permanently.

Source: YEN.com.gh