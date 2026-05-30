Arsenal set new Champions League record despite losing final to PSG

Arsenal have managed to set a new Champions League record for a British club despite losing the final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

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The Gunners were defeated 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time, with Eberechi Eze and then Gabriel Magalhaes missing from the spot.

Kai Havertz had given them a sixth-minute lead after firing the ball past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, before Ousmane Dembele levelled with a penalty on 65 minutes after Cristian Mosquera had fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

It was not the dream ending to the season that Arsenal would have hoped for after winning the Premier League, but they nonetheless put in a typically battling performance in Budapest.

Both sides had chances to win the game, and the Gunners believed they should have had a penalty in the first half of extra time for a foul by Nuno Mendes on Noni Madueke, but referee Daniel Siebert waved away the protests.

Arsenal players were left devastated after losing the penalty shootout, but midfielder Declan Rice said he was 'so proud of this group and these boys'.

"What a season," he added. "It's been incredible. I can't speak highly enough of everyone."

While manager Mikel Arteta stated: "If I said one million times thank you [to the players], it's not going to be enough."

Source: YEN.com.gh