PSG players stand to earn huge bonus each if they defend their Champions League title against Arsenal

Luis Enrique aims for a third Champions League title as PSG look to make history in Budapest

PSG's collective bonus system rewards all squad members equally for Champions League success

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Players of Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in line for a record-breaking reward if they successfully defend their Champions League title on Saturday night.

The French champions face Arsenal at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest as they attempt to win European football’s biggest prize for the second season in a row.

PSG Stars Set for Unprecedented Bonus if They Retain Champions League Title

Source: Getty Images

PSG spent years chasing Champions League glory following the arrival of significant investment from Qatar, suffering numerous disappointments in the knockout stages and falling short in the 2020 final against Bayern Munich.

They finally achieved their dream last season after an impressive run to the final, which included victories over English clubs Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

PSG then produced a dominant display in Munich, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 to lift the trophy for the first time.

Now, Luis Enrique and his players are hoping to repeat the feat in Hungary.

Huge Bonus Waiting for PSG Squad

According to French outlet L'Equipe, PSG’s players have negotiated a substantial bonus package that would see each member of the squad receive approximately €1 million if they win the final.

The same arrangement was reportedly in place last season when PSG secured their first Champions League title.

The bonus structure was agreed at the beginning of the campaign by the club’s four-man leadership group consisting of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha.

A source told L'Equipe:

“Real bonuses only come with titles; that's the culture of a great team.”

PSG players also receive bonuses for winning Ligue 1, something the club achieved earlier this month when they secured a 14th league title.

Unlike previous years, when players often had individual Champions League victory bonuses written into their contracts, sporting director Luis Campos has reportedly promoted a collective reward system.

Under that model, every player who contributes to the campaign receives the same reward regardless of status or playing time.

That means stars such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and João Neves would receive the same bonus as squad player Quentin Ndjantou, who made three Champions League appearances during the league phase but has not featured since.

Last season, academy graduate Senny Mayulu scored in the final after coming off the bench and was also entitled to the same bonus payment.

PSG Chasing Rare Champions League Achievement

The last club to successfully retain the Champions League trophy was Real Madrid, who won the competition in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Luis Enrique is now aiming to win the tournament for a third time as a manager and admitted he is highly motivated to add another European title to his collection.

“I don’t think there’s any better motivation than winning the Champions League,” Enrique said.

“We will see tomorrow who is better – we both won our respective leagues and I’m going to focus on what is positive for my team. So that we can show the best of ourselves.

“It’s a source of motivation for us. We have already gone down in the history books as one of the best teams in Europe. But that’s what we’re looking for. You never know when you’re going to be back in the Champions League final and you have to make the most of it.”

Source: YEN.com.gh